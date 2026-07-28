Kripicard Introduces Social Media Marketing Services to Help Businesses Scale Their Digital Presence

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kripicard , the Web3 payments platform known for its crypto-powered virtual cards and digital payment solutions, today announced the launch of its Social Media Marketing (SMM) Services, enabling businesses, creators, agencies, and Web3 projects to access growth services directly from the Kripicard platform.The new marketplace expands Kripicard beyond financial services, allowing users to purchase a wide range of social media marketing solutions using both cryptocurrency and traditional payment methods.The launch includes services for many of the world's leading social platforms, including:- Instagram- Facebook- TikTok- X (formerly Twitter)- YouTube- Telegram- Discord- LinkedIn- Twitch- Spotify- SoundCloud- Reddit- Pinterest- SnapchatCustomers can access services designed to improve digital visibility, audience engagement, and brand growth through an integrated marketplace available within the Kripicard ecosystem."Our vision has always been to simplify digital business operations," said a Kripicard spokesperson. "Businesses already use Kripicard to manage advertising payments and crypto-powered virtual cards. By introducing Social Media Marketing services, we're providing another tool that helps customers grow their online presence from a single platform."The launch complements Kripicard's existing ecosystem, which includes:- Crypto-powered virtual cards- Digital payment solutions- Gift cards- Global eSIM marketplace- Developer APIs- Business payment infrastructureThe addition of SMM services is aimed at digital agencies, affiliate marketers, e-commerce businesses, SaaS companies, creators, startups, and Web3 projects seeking a centralized platform for both payments and marketing services.As businesses increasingly combine digital advertising with crypto-native payment infrastructure, Kripicard continues expanding its marketplace to reduce operational complexity and provide a more unified experience.The company stated that additional digital services and business tools are expected to be introduced throughout 2026 as part of its long-term product roadmap.About KripicardKripicard is a financial technology platform focused on crypto-powered payment solutions for individuals and businesses worldwide. Its ecosystem includes virtual cards, payment infrastructure, APIs, digital marketplaces, and business services designed to simplify global online commerce.Learn more at https://www.kripicard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.