SUNG IL VIETNAM Strengthens Global Presence as John Li Leads Expansion of Vietnam‑Made Linings

John Li leverages extensive textile industry experience to introduce SUNG IL VIETNAM’s manufacturing capabilities to global fashion brands.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUNG IL VIETNAM announced continued progress in expanding its Vietnam‑based production to global fashion markets, driven by the leadership of Mr. John Li, a seasoned professional with many years of experience in the textile industry.Mr. Li has played a pivotal role in introducing SUNG IL TEX’s Vietnam‑manufactured lining products to international apparel brands. Leveraging his deep understanding of Vietnam’s production landscape and global sourcing requirements, he has helped position SUNG IL VIETNAM as a reliable supplier within the premium lining segment.With extensive industry experience, Mr. Li has been instrumental in communicating the strengths of SUNG IL VIETNAM’s manufacturing capabilities — including consistent quality control, comprehensive color‑stock programs, and the company’s growing focus on sustainable materials. His efforts have strengthened relationships with global fashion brands and enhanced the visibility of Vietnam‑made linings in international markets.Under his leadership, SUNG IL VIETNAM has become an increasingly important hub within SUNG IL TEX’s broader global supply chain. The company continues to expand its sustainable product development initiatives and aims to further accelerate its international reach through its Vietnam production base.SUNG IL VIETNAM stated that it will maintain its commitment to quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing as it works with global partners seeking reliable and sustainable lining solutions.

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