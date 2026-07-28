Pegasus One Formalizes Dedicated Healthcare Software Practice With Launch of PegasusOne.health

Build Healthcare Software 30% Faster With FHIR-Native Accelerators + AI Agents.

Pegasus One launches dedicated division focused on FHIR-native development, AI agents, and compliance-driven delivery for payers, providers, and digital health.

Healthcare software is a different discipline. Formalizing this practice means our healthcare clients work with teams trained in HIPAA, FDA, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 standards.” — Tushar Puri, CEO of Pegasus One.

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pegasus One, a Southern California-based custom software development company, has announced the formalization of its healthcare software practice as a dedicated division. The launch was first-previewed early in the year with the introduction of FHIR-Native Accelerators and AI Agents at ViVE 2026.The move consolidates more than 15 years of healthcare engineering experience, 45+ healthcare deployments, and work impacting over 10 million lives into a single practice built specifically for the demands of regulated healthcare software. The practice operates under its own digital home at pegasusone.health.The decision reflects a sustained shift in where Pegasus One sees the deepest need among its clients, healthcare organizations that require custom software built to interoperability standards from day one, not adapted for compliance later. The dedicated practice serves three segments: payers, providers, and digital health, with delivery models from new product development, legacy modernization, EHR and payer integration, AI workflow automation, and compliance readiness."Healthcare software is not general software with extra rules attached. It is a different discipline," said Tushar Puri, CEO of Pegasus One. "Formalizing this practice means our healthcare clients work with teams trained in HIPAA, FDA, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 standards, engineers who work in FHIR and HL7 daily, and delivery processes designed for audit readiness from the first line of code. We have been doing this work for years. This structure makes that commitment permanent and visible."Pegasusone.health hosts a library of pre-built, FHIR-native solution accelerators designed to reduce time to market by up to 30 percent, alongside a growing portfolio of healthcare AI agents covering eligibility and benefits verification, prior authorization submissions, care coordination follow-up, and conversational scheduling and triage. The team integrates with major EHR platforms including Epic, Cerner, athenahealth, and NextGen, and has strong partnerships across compliance, payer, and cloud data ecosystems.The practice also houses the SONG Framework, Pegasus One's diagnostic methodology for evaluating whether healthcare AI agents are positioned to scale beyond pilot environments, along with a library of whitepapers, case studies, and free readiness assessments covering FHIR strategy and CMS-0057 compliance Healthcare organizations can explore the practice's accelerators, AI agents, case studies, and resources at pegasusone.health.

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