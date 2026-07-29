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The Business Research Company's Bioprocess Containers Market Outlook Signals Expansion To $22.18 Billion Through 2030

Expected to grow to $22.19 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The bioprocess containers market is rapidly evolving, driven by advances in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and the growing demand for efficient, sterile processing solutions. With the rise of biologics and innovative therapies, this sector is set to experience remarkable growth in the near future. Let’s explore the market size, key factors fueling expansion, leading regions, and important trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Bioprocess Containers Market Size and Rapid Expansion

The bioprocess containers market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.39 billion in 2025 to $8.2 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. This surge during the past period has been fueled by the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, wider adoption of disposable bioprocess systems, growth in biologics development, heightened demand for sterile processing solutions, and the availability of advanced polymer materials.

Download a free sample of the bioprocess containers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6364&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its exponential rise, reaching an estimated $22.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 28.3%. The forecasted growth is supported by increased investments in cell and gene therapy production, a focus on modular bioprocessing facilities, expansion of contract biomanufacturing, a stronger emphasis on sustainable bioprocessing practices, and growing demand for scalable manufacturing platforms. Emerging trends in the upcoming years include broader use of single-use bioprocessing technologies, a shift toward flexible and scalable biomanufacturing, expanded application of sterile liquid handling solutions, growth in cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and heightened efforts to minimize contamination risks.

Understanding Bioprocess Containers and Their Applications

Bioprocess containers are designed as single-use vessels that play a vital role in handling sterile liquids within the biopharmaceutical sector. These containers are utilized for storing and managing liquid cell culture media, reagents, buffers, as well as acting as containment and storage units for intermediate and final products generated during biomanufacturing processes.

View the full bioprocess containers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioprocess-containers-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Main Factors Driving Bioprocess Containers Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling market growth is the rising demand for biologics and biosimilars. These advanced types of medicines are increasingly used to treat a wide variety of health conditions. Single-use bioprocess containers, especially, provide advantages such as flexibility, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and lowered contamination risks. These features make them highly suitable for the fast-changing and innovative biologics and biosimilars manufacturing industry.

Supporting this trend, data from June 2024 shared by Cardinal Health Inc., a healthcare company based in the US, highlights that there were 40 FDA-approved biosimilar products in 2023, with 25 commercially available in the US market—a rise from 33 biosimilars in 2022. This growing demand for biologics and biosimilars strongly influences the expansion of the bioprocess containers market.

Regional Leadership in Bioprocess Containers Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report encompasses key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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