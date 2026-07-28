Data Science Wizards Launches AI Partnership Model to Help Enterprises Build, Scale and Sustain AI in Production

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Science Wizards (DSW), the company behind DSW UnifyAI OS, the Enterprise AI Operating System, today announced the launch of the DSW AI Partnership Model , a new engagement framework designed to help enterprises move beyond fragmented AI initiatives and establish AI as a governed, scalable and enduring enterprise capability.The DSW AI Partnership Model is a trust-led, long-term engagement framework through which DSW works alongside enterprises to identify high-impact AI opportunities, establish the right architecture and governance, operationalize AI in production, and continuously optimize outcomes. Built around shared accountability, enterprise ownership and measurable business value, the model is designed to help organizations transform AI from isolated initiatives into a sustainable enterprise capability.As investment in artificial intelligence accelerates, many organizations continue to struggle to move beyond experimentation into production-scale AI adoption. The challenge is often not the technology itself, but the way AI initiatives are structured. Conventional engagement models frequently begin with predefined products, fixed implementation projects or technology-led deployments, with success measured by project completion rather than long-term business outcomes.Rather than acting as a traditional technology vendor or implementation partner, DSW works alongside enterprises throughout their AI journey from identifying and prioritizing meaningful AI opportunities to establishing governance, building internal capability, operationalizing AI in production and continuously improving performance over time.At the centre of every engagement is a jointly defined Statement of Business Purpose a shared articulation of the business outcomes the enterprise seeks to achieve. This becomes the governing reference point for use-case prioritization, architecture, delivery, success criteria and ongoing decision-making throughout the engagement.The model is built around four guiding principles:Business Purpose Before TechnologyEvery AI initiative begins with a clearly defined business need and measurable outcome not with a product pitch or a predefined catalogue of use cases.Production with Predictability.The focus extends beyond experimentation and proof of concept to helping enterprises deploy, govern, monitor and scale AI reliably in production.Shared AccountabilitySuccess is measured by the realization of agreed business outcomes rather than simply by project completion, code delivery or system go-live.Enterprise Ownership and FreedomCustomers retain ownership of their data, models, agents, workflows, source code and intellectual property while preserving the flexibility to evolve technologies without vendor lock-in.DSW combines its enterprise AI expertise, product engineering capabilities and technology ecosystem to support customers throughout their AI transformation journey. At the centre of this approach is DSW UnifyAI OS, the company's horizontal Enterprise AI Operating System, which can be deployed where appropriate to orchestrate, govern and operate AI across models, agents, enterprise systems and deployment environments. The engagement itself remains technology-agnostic and is designed around each customer's business priorities, architecture and technology choices."Enterprises do not invest in AI to deploy more technology they invest in AI to improve business performance," said Sandeep Khuperkar, Founder and CEO, Data Science Wizards."Too many AI programs struggle not because the technology falls short, but because AI is implemented as a collection of disconnected tools and pilots rather than as part of the enterprise's core architecture. Becoming AI-native requires organizations to bring intelligence into the very fabric of the enterprise across systems, processes, decisions and customer experiences. Through our AI Partnership Model, we are making a different commitment: to work alongside our customers as they architect, operationalize and govern AI as a continuous enterprise capability. Success is not measured by what we deploy, but by our customers' ability to bring AI into production with predictability, scale it responsibly and create lasting business value."Pritesh Tiwari, Founder and Chief Data Scientist at Data Science Wizards, added:"As enterprises adopt multiple AI models, intelligent agents and increasingly complex technology ecosystems, they need more than implementation support. They need an operating approach that helps them orchestrate, govern, observe and continuously improve AI in production. Our AI Partnership Model is designed to provide that continuity while ensuring customers retain choice, control and ownership of what they build."Real customers are already in discussions with DSW to engage through the AI Partnership Model, reflecting growing enterprise interest in long-term, outcome-driven AI adoption that extends beyond traditional implementation engagements.Unlike conventional engagements that often conclude at deployment, the DSW AI Partnership Model supports enterprises across the complete AI lifecycle from governance and observability to lifecycle management, continuous optimization, agentic workflow design, stakeholder enablement and ongoing evolution of the enterprise AI roadmap.The model also establishes a structured governance framework comprising regular purpose reviews, technical working sessions, executive steering reviews and outcome sign-offs to ensure AI initiatives remain aligned with business priorities and measurable outcomes. Where appropriate, the commercial structure may also include outcome-linked components, reinforcing DSW's commitment to shared accountability.Designed for enterprises across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, the public sector and other regulated industries, the DSW AI Partnership Model helps organizations move from fragmented AI adoption to a governed, scalable and sustainable enterprise capability.With this launch, DSW reinforces its belief that becoming AI-native is not achieved by purchasing another isolated AI product. It requires deliberate architectural choices, continuous governance, organizational capability and a long-term partner committed to delivering measurable business outcomes beyond go-live.About Data Science WizardsData Science Wizards (DSW) is the company behind DSW UnifyAI OS, the Enterprise AI Operating System, enabling organizations to build, integrate, deploy, govern, monitor and operate AI and Agentic AI through a unified operating layer. Designed for enterprises and regulated industries, UnifyAI OS empowers organizations to operationalize AI while maintaining ownership, governance, interoperability, security and long-term control of their AI ecosystem.

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