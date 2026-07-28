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Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi Attends Reception Celebrating the 205th Anniversary of Peru’s Independence

On July 24, 2026, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi attended the reception celebrating the 205th anniversary of Peru’s independence hosted by the Embassy of Peru in China and delivered a speech.

Qiu Xiaoqi extended congratulations on Peru’s 205th independence anniversary on behalf of the Chinese government and noted that China and Peru are good friends and good partners. Over the past 55 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have achieved fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation, and their people have developed a deep friendship. China stands ready to work with Peru to carry forward the traditional friendship and continuously elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights.

Ambassador of Peru to China Carlos Vasquez spoke highly of the Peru-China relationship and the fruitful outcomes of cooperation between the two countries in various fields. He reaffirmed Peru’s firm adherence to the one-China principle and said that Peru is ready to work together to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

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Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs Qiu Xiaoqi Attends Reception Celebrating the 205th Anniversary of Peru’s Independence

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