Mindset Coach, Author, and Speaker Kari Ghanem Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people wait for a crisis before asking hard questions. Kari Ghanem asks them on day one. The Missouri-based Mindset Coach, author and speaker has spent more than 20 years asking clients those hard questions before the crisis happens. From first-time founders to senior executives, leaders are finding help by getting honest about what is actually running their lives: old family scripts, borrowed beliefs and the quiet habit of overriding intuition with analysis. Ghanem’s method skips the seminars and seven-step formulas. Instead, she builds a direct, individualized process around one question: What do you feel before you think it away?

Ghanem left home at 15 and spent time without stable housing before rebuilding her life from the ground up. She says the experience sharpened her ability to read people, situations and unspoken dynamics well before she had a language for it. At 28, a period of deep personal reflection reshaped how she understood her own perceptions. Since then, has spent decades turning that understanding into a coaching practice for leaders who cannot afford to appear uncertain in public, but privately know something needs to change.

“So much of our society is centered around the mind,” Ghanem explains. “We don’t teach people to tap into their intuition or their feelings. It’s all cerebral. My work starts by getting into the trenches with clients and asking where the patterns actually began.”

Ghanem’s client roster includes chief executives, founders and professionals, some in their 70s and beyond, who are done deferring their own lives. She has coached clients through skydiving, career overhauls with honest conversations they had avoided their entire lives. Her argument: Comfort, not age or circumstance, is what keeps people from growth. Under Ghanem’s guidance, one client in his 70s reduced his medications from 15 to three after starting regular strength training. Another shifted careers entirely after years of feeling boxed in by other people’s expectations.

Her approach is not for everyone, and she says that is on purpose.

“I let clients know upfront that this is not rainbows and unicorns,” Ghanem shares. “I’m not a yes person. I’m going to mirror things back, and sometimes it stings before it helps.”

Ghanem is also the author of “Words to Enliven the Soul,” a photography and writing collection designed for quick, restorative reading in places like waiting rooms and coffee houses, and she is at work on a second book that examines the balance between ego and intuition. With a following built through candid, unscripted video content that trades polish for relatability, Ghanem has been invited to present at a global women’s conference in Paris this past March.

Beyond one-on-one coaching, Ghanem has begun laying groundwork for advocacy in elder care and foster care reform. The push draws on personal experience with a family member’s end-of-life care, calling for more humane, companionship-centered support systems for older adults.

Her core message, delivered to clients regardless of age, income or title, is simple: Stop waiting for permission. That might mean even saying no to an obligation. It might mean taking a different route to work to build new neural pathways. It might mean finally starting the project that has been shelved for years. Ghanem argues that small, deliberate departures from routine are what keep the mind sharp and the spirit engaged.

“We are all living in a single breath,” she says. “We breathe in when we enter this world, and we breathe out when we pass. What are we doing with everything in between?”

Kari Ghanem is currently accepting new one-on-one clients with a free discovery call for those considering coaching. If you are a leader, or just a regular person, who knows change is needed but don’t know where to begin, book a free discovery call with Kari today.

About Kari Ghanem

Kari Ghanem is a Mindset Coach, author and speaker based in Missouri who offers over 20 years of experience guiding entrepreneurs, executives and individuals through periods of personal change. Her approach blends discernment and direct communication with individualized strategy. Author of “Words to Enliven the Soul,” she has been featured as a speaker at industry and community events, including an upcoming global women’s conference in Paris in ??. Ghanem works with clients across business, finance and personal development. Each one-on-one session is built around a client’s specific history and goals rather than a fixed program.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Kari Ghanem in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday July 20th at 2pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday July 24th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Part 1 Podcast from Monday July 20th

https://podcast.show/closeupradio/closeupradio-184/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-mindset-coach-author/id1785721253?i=1000777699649

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-mindset-coach-author-and-speaker-kari-ghanem-339308356

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7z6E7URB2p2EaEtABPXfIx

Listen to the Part 2 Podcast from Friday July 24th

https://podcast.show/closeupradio/closeupradio-189/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-mindset-coach-author/id1785721253?i=1000778505582

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-2-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-mindset-coach-author-and-speaker-kari-ghanem-339665650

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Dv8YMYeHw5padz2Go4VTV

For more information about Kari Ghanem, please visit https://karighanem.com/

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