BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO.,LIMITED

Balancing Product Stability and Construction Convenience for Building Chemicals

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hebei, China, July 28, 2026-Global demand for high-performance dry-mix mortars continues to accelerate, driven by infrastructure modernization, urbanization, and stricter building standards. At the heart of these formulations lies Redispersible Polymer Powder (RDP), an essential additive that enhances adhesion, flexibility, crack resistance, and durability. China has emerged as both a major production base and a leading exporter of RDP, with shipments totaling 2,012 units between July 2024 and June 2025, including key destinations such as the United States and Turkey. This article profiles five reputable Chinese RDP manufacturers that are supplying consistent quality to global construction markets in 2026.1. BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO.,LIMITED ( BANGCEL® BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO.,LIMITED (BANGCEL) is a manufacturer specializing in construction chemical additives, including Cellulose Ethers and Redispersible Polymer Powder (RDP). Established in 2007, the company has over 15 years of industry experience. It operates from a manufacturing facility covering 80,000 m² in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, China. With a workforce of approximately 300 employees, the company maintains an annual production capacity of 35,000 tons. Its research and development is supported by a team of 26 engineers.Its core product portfolio includes HPMC, MHEC, RDP, HEC, and CMC. Approximately 70% of the company's production is exported, serving markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The RDP product line, identified under the BANGCELbrand, is offered in model designations including RDP5010, RDP6188, and RDP4010. These grades are based on VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) as the primary material, which accounts for 59.2% of the global RDP market by revenue. Key technical parameters include a glass transition temperature of 10°C, a minimum film forming temperature (MFFT) of 0°C, a solid content of ≥99%, a pH value of 6-8, and an ash content of 11±2. The product is designed for the construction materials industry, including applications in dry mix mortar, tile adhesive, wall putty, and waterproofing materials. It has applications in a wide range of countries, including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and Singapore. The product is used for the formulation of tile adhesive and wall putty, and it operates under all-weather construction conditions. The company supports OEM and ODM services with customized viscosity, particle size, and application-oriented grades, and its manufacturing facility is CE-certified and SGS-tested.2. Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd.Based in Shandong Province, Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd. is a well-established manufacturer of construction chemical additives, including RDP and cellulose ethers. The company is recognized for its advanced production infrastructure and focus on high-viscosity RDP grades tailored for tile adhesives and self-leveling compounds. Its products serve both domestic and international dry-mix mortar producers seeking consistency and cost efficiency.3. Hebei Anjiefa Building Materials Co., Ltd.Hebei Anjiefa Building Materials Co., Ltd. specializes in modified dry-mix mortar additives, with a strong presence in the Chinese domestic market. The company offers a range of RDP products designed to improve the workability and bond strength of cement-based mortars. Its product line is commonly used in wall putty, external wall insulation systems, and repair mortars. The company is known for its responsive technical support and formulation assistance.4. Tianjin Peace Industrial Products Co., Ltd.Tianjin Peace Industrial Products Co., Ltd. operates from Tianjin, a major port city, giving it logistical advantages for export. The company produces cellulose ethers alongside RDP, providing customers with integrated additive solutions. Its RDP grades are valued for batch-to-batch stability and compatibility with cementitious and gypsum-based systems. The company serves clients in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe.5. Shijiazhuang Jinji Cellulose Tech Co., Ltd.Located in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, Shijiazhuang Jinji Cellulose Tech Co., Ltd. is primarily a cellulose ether producer but also offers complementary RDP products. The company focuses on gypsum-based RDP formulations and low-dust grades for plastering and jointing compounds. Its products are widely adopted in interior finishing applications across the Chinese market.Industry Context and Market OutlookThe global Redispersible Polymer Powder (RDP) market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2029. Asia Pacific dominated the RDP market in 2025 with a 38.01% revenue share, largely driven by China's infrastructure projects. The dominant polymer type remains VAE, accounting for 59.2% of revenue. Tile adhesives under EN 12004 / ISO 13007-1 require RDP to meet C1 (≥0.5 MPa) and C2 (≥1.0 MPa) tensile bonding standards. RDP accounts for an estimated 70% of all dry-mix mortar formulations in China's construction industry, underlining the material's critical role.ConclusionAs dry-mix mortar formulations evolve to meet higher performance and sustainability requirements, selecting a reliable RDP supplier is increasingly strategic. Among the Chinese manufacturers profiled, BANG SHANG INTERNATIONAL CO.,LIMITED (BANGCEL) stands out for its integrated production scale, a 26-person R&D team, CE and SGS certifications, and flexible OEM/ODM capabilities serving 70+ countries. Buyers seeking long-term partnerships in the dry-mix mortar space can evaluate these five manufacturers based on technical specifications, export experience, and application support.·Contact: Alex·Email: admin@sjz-bs.com·WhatsApp:+86 13292884619·Website: www.bangshanghpmc.com ·Address: The South of ZhongXing Road,Jinzhou,Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province,China

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