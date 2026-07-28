China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland Ambassador Jia Guide Meets with the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

On July 22nd, 2026, H.E. Mr. Jia Guide, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, met with Ms. Anda Filip, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Ambassador Jia Guide congratulated Ms. Anda Filip on her official assumption of the office of the 10th Secretary General of the IPU, the first woman to hold the post in IPU’s 137-year history. He stated that China stands ready to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the IPU, uphold multilateralism, and promote peace and development for a more just and equitable global governance system.

Secretary General Anda Filip appreciated China’s long-standing strong support for the IPU, spoke highly of China’s important contribution to sustainable development, counter-terrorism and other fields, and looked forward to implementing IPU Strategy for 2027—2031 and further advancing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development with China.