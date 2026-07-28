Chinese Embassy in South Sudan Hosts Reception Celebrating the 99th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Liberation Army

On July 23rd, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of South Sudan hosted a reception to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Approximately 120 attendees were present, including Chinese Ambassador Ma Qiang, Defence Attaché Senior Colonel Chen Gaofeng, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs of South Sudan Lt. Gen. Chol Thon Balok, South Sudan government officials and military officers, diplomats and defence attachés of other countries, Chinese peacekeeping personnel in UNMISS and representatives of overseas Chinese communities and companies.

Ambassador Ma Qiang reviewed the glorious history of the Chinese PLA, stating that China will continue to practice Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy and Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military, and push the China-South Sudan strategic partnership to a higher level. Defence Attaché Chen Gaofeng noted that the Chinese military stands ready to work with peace-loving people of the whole world to advance the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, and safeguard the fruits of the victory of World War II and the postwar international order.

Lt. Gen. Balok expressed the hope that the two militaries would strengthen dialogue and exchanges and contribute to South Sudan-China friendship.

Guests watched wonderful performances, relevant promotional videos and a photo exhibition, and spoke highly of the achievements of China’s military development and its important contributions to safeguarding world peace.