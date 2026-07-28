Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 481,813 in the last 365 days.

Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan Visits Kicheco Municipality

On July 23, 2026, H.E. Mme. Ambassador Jiang Xiaoyan paid a visit to Kicheco Municipality and met with Mayor Aleksandar Jovanovski. They exchanged views on bilateral trade and investment opportunities,municipal and people-to-people exchanges,  as well as capacity building.

Ambassador Jiang also visited local projects such as river cleaning and waste management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan Visits Kicheco Municipality

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.