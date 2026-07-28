Chinese Ambassador to North Macedonia Jiang Xiaoyan Visits Kicheco Municipality
On July 23, 2026, H.E. Mme. Ambassador Jiang Xiaoyan paid a visit to Kicheco Municipality and met with Mayor Aleksandar Jovanovski. They exchanged views on bilateral trade and investment opportunities,municipal and people-to-people exchanges, as well as capacity building.
Ambassador Jiang also visited local projects such as river cleaning and waste management.
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