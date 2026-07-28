Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas Yan Jiarong Meets with the Newly Appointed Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs
On 22 July, H.E. Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, met with the Hon. Wayne Munroe, newly appointed Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.
The two sides exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation between China and The Bahamas in the fields of justice and human rights.
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