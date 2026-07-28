Chinese Solar Cable Manufacturer FRCABLE Reports 110 GW, Targets 150 GW by 2027

FRCABLE Solar Cable Production Ready for Shipping FRCABLE TUV Certification Awards at SNEC FRCABLE TEAM AT SNEC 2026

China-based manufacturer expands production to meet accelerating global solar demand, driven in part by AI-related power growth.

Huzhou Shangfu Wire & Cable High Technology Co., Ltd (SSE:600110.SS)

HUZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRCABLE, a solar cable manufacturer based in China, and a subsidiary of Nuode Group (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600110), reports that cable it has supplied is currently used in solar installations totaling a cumulative 110 gigawatts (GW) worldwide. The company says it is targeting 150 GW in cumulative supported capacity by the end of 2027, as it brings new production capacity online and expands its presence in international markets.FRCABLE attributes the anticipated growth to a new production line and to rising demand tied to large-scale solar projects, including those supplying power for growing data center and AI infrastructure needs. The company says it is scaling manufacturing capacity to support both existing customers and a growing pipeline of utility-scale and commercial solar projects globally."We've grown into one of China's largest solar cable suppliers , and reaching 150 gigawatts in cumulative supported capacity by 2027 reflects both our expanded manufacturing capacity and the accelerating global demand for reliable solar cable , particularly as large-scale solar and data center-related projects continue to grow," said FRCABLE's Chief Executive Officer. "We are investing in new production capacity to support EPC contractors, distributors, and developers as they scale to meet that demand."FRCABLE's solar cable product line spans TÜV- and UL-certified photovoltaic wire, CUL-listed cable for the Canadian market, and cable rated to Japan's JET and PSE standards, alongside CPR-rated cable in the Cca, B2ca, and Dca fire-performance classes for European installations. In Latin America, the company holds RETIE certification for the Colombian market, in addition to country-specific approvals across other Latin American markets. The product range also includes aluminum solar cable and cable built with anti-rodent, anti-ant, and AD8-rated waterproof protection.The company also manufactures on an OEM basis for major global companies, including Amphenol, Tongwei, Venine, Yingli Solar and Sungrow, supplying private-label and co-branded solar cable for their product lines.FRCABLE said it is expanding relationships with EPC contractors, distributors, and project developers globally as part of its growth plans, and invites solar industry organizations interested in sourcing or distribution partnerships to contact its sales team.About FRCABLE Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, FRCABLE manufactures solar photovoltaic cable for utility-scale, commercial, and distributed solar projects. The company is a subsidiary of Nuode Group (Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600110).More information is available at https://www.fr-cable.com Contact Tanguy FRCABLE sales@fr-cable.com +86 1555-723-7258

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