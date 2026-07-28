Asian Lubricant Exhibition 2026 returns to Malaysia with expanded conference, training and new Data Centre Cooling Zone

3rd edition of ALE returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 8-10 Sept. 2026 with a new Data Centre Cooling Zone, a free 3-day conference and 3 training courses

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Lubricant Exhibition (ALE) 2026 will return to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, from 8–10 September 2026, bringing together the lubricants industry for three days of business, technical learning, innovation and networking. Jointly organised by F&L Asia Ltd. and the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA), the third edition of ALE will showcase the technologies, products and ideas shaping the future of the lubricants industry—from sustainability and advanced lubrication to one of the sector's fastest-growing opportunities: data centre cooling.As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates investment in digital infrastructure across Asia, demand is growing for advanced thermal-management fluids used to cool high-performance computing systems. Responding to this emerging market, ALE 2026 will introduce a dedicated Data Centre Cooling Zone, highlighting technologies and solutions that are creating new opportunities for lubricant and specialty fluid manufacturers.A first-of-its-kind showcase for data-centre coolingThe new Data Centre Cooling Zone is a first-of-its-kind showcase in Asia-Pacific for the immersion cooling systems, dielectric fluids and thermal-management oils now being engineered for AI infrastructure and high-performance computing. Direct-to-chip loops and single- and two-phase immersion technologies will sit alongside the established lubricant segments they complement.A free three-day technical conferenceThe exhibition is built around a free three-day technical conference open to all registered visitors, with no registration fee and no separate tickets. The programme features a government keynote, more than 20 keynote and technical presentations on the Main Stage, product showcases in the Spotlight Theatre, the resilience of global lubricant supply chains, changing perceptions of re-refined base oils, and women and young professionals in the industry.Three specialist training coursesThree specialist training courses run alongside the exhibition: the ELGI Grease Technology Course — Fundamentals, Manufacturing & Application, a two-day programme delivered in cooperation with the European Lubricating Grease Institute (ELGI); a one-day workshop on Environmentally Acceptable Lubricants (EALs); and a one-day Halal Lubricants Certification Course covering Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance System (SJPH). A Career Fair on 10 September will connect students and early-career professionals with employers, while the SIRIM Pavilion will spotlight engine-oil certification, quality assurance and anti-counterfeiting initiatives.“Asia is where much of the world’s new computing capacity is being built, and that is creating real demand for the fluids that keep it running cool,” said Linda Rus-Ismail, general manager of ALIA. “ALE 2026 is the first exhibition in the region to bring the data-centre cooling conversation together with the full lubricants value chain — from base oils and additives to grease, testing and certification. It is where the industry’s next opportunities step off the page and onto the floor.”Regional reach and government supportALE 2026 is expected to draw more than 2,000 targeted buyers and industry professionals from more than 20 countries, with 70 exhibitors. Confirmed participants include PETRONAS Lubricants International, Dow, Songwon, BRB, NSF, Idemitsu, ENEOS, Metall-Chemie, Savant Group, Anton Paar, etc. The exhibition is supported by Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB). Confirmed sponsors include Lubrizol, Lubline LLC and ML Lubrication. A business-matching platform will turn the exhibition floor into a schedule of pre-arranged meetings for a value chain that stretches from additive and base-oil producers to end users.Entrance to the exhibition and the three-day conference is free to registered visitors. Registration and the full programme are available at fuelsandlubes.com/fl-exhibition/ale-2026 . Exhibition and sponsorship opportunities remain available.About the Asian Lubricants Industry Association (ALIA)ALIA is the regional trade association, based in Singapore, representing the full lubricants industry value chain — from base oil and additive suppliers to lubricant manufacturers, distributors and end-user industries.About F&L Asia Ltd.F&L Asia Ltd. is Asia-Pacific’s leading fuels and lubricants media and events platform. Based in Hong Kong, it has connected the industry for more than 30 years.

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