Jacky’s Group launches Jacky’s Distribution with Philips Air Conditioners agreement

Munish Punjabi, Executive Director of Jacky’s Distribution

New company brings air conditioners and home appliances under one focused business, supported by new service capabilities and regional expansion plans

This is a natural next step for Jacky’s Group. We’ve built all the Group’s business around service, and Jacky’s Distribution allows us to apply that same commitment across the full customer journey” — Munish Punjabi, Executive Director of Jacky’s Distribution

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacky’s Group has launched Jacky’s Distribution, a dedicated business bringing together the Group’s home appliance and air conditioning portfolio. The launch includes a new agreement to distribute Philips Air Conditioners in the UAE, alongside Venus home appliances and Thomson appliances.Led by Munish Punjabi, Executive Director of Jacky’s Distribution, the business has been established to give each brand a more focused route to market, while strengthening product availability, fulfilment, installation and after-sales support for retailers, dealers, corporate buyers, developers and end customers.The launch builds on Jacky’s Group’s long-standing presence in electronics retail and wholesale. It also reflects a broader move into end-to-end brand representation, from product launch and distribution through to installation, annual maintenance and warranty support.“This is a natural next step for Jacky’s Group. We’ve built all the Group’s business around service, and Jacky’s Distribution allows us to apply that same commitment across the full customer journey,” said Munish Punjabi, Executive Director of Jacky’s Distribution. “Our focus is to give these brands the platform, market attention and after-sales support they need to grow, while making the experience simpler and more reliable for our customers and partners.”The timing of the launch is supported by demand across two key areas. Longer, hotter summers continue to drive the need for air conditioning across the Gulf, while sustained real estate development is creating opportunities for built-in appliances across economy, mid-market and luxury projects.Jacky’s Distribution is introducing Philips Air Conditioners in the UAE at the start of the summer season. Thomson appliances will serve developers and contractors seeking an integrated supply, installation and service offering for residential and commercial projects. The partnership follows two years of project experience in the UAE and distribution into other emerging markets.Venus, which has been in the market for more than three decades, will use the new structure to introduce updated designs, retain the brand’s established focus on reliable quality and expand its product portfolio for the home. Jacky’s Distribution is the exclusive distributor for Venus across the GCC and supplies distributors in international markets including Africa.Jacky’s Distribution currently serves four African and five Middle Eastern markets and is exploring further regional opportunities. The company is also in discussions with additional brands seeking representation in the UAE and wider GCC, with announcements expected once agreements are completed.The division currently operates with six core team members and four support staff. Its supply network includes three warehouse facilities: a local UAE warehouse, a UAE free zone facility and a consolidation hub in China. A new service centre is also being set up to accommodate an additional three to four service team members, with further recruitment planned as the facilities become operational.For existing and potential partners, the standalone structure is designed to deliver a more focused approach to brand and product launches, close product supply gaps, improve fulfilment and provide dedicated after-sales support.

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