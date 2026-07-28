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Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Screw Design, Processing Technology, and Customized Extrusion Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhoushan, China,July 28, 2026 — The feed screw barrel market is projected to grow from USD 1.89 billion in 2024 to USD 3.33 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to Global Insight Services. Within this expanding landscape, China’s twin barrel screw manufacturers continue to strengthen their position as key suppliers for extrusion, injection molding, and compounding equipment. Below are five reputable twin barrel screw manufacturers in China that are advancing precision extrusion solutions in 2026.1. Zhejiang Guangming Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Guangyou Screw Zhejiang Guangming Plastics Machinery Co., Ltd., founded in 1992, specializes in manufacturing high-precision barrels and screws for plastics and rubber machinery. The company operates a 100,000 m² facility with an annual production capacity of 32,000 units and employs approximately 800 staff, including 25 R&D engineers. Its major markets include the EU, with export business accounting for 30% of total sales. The company offers a comprehensive range of twin barrel screw products, including conical twin screw barrels for PVC extrusion (model Φ25/50-Φ185/340) and parallel twin screw barrels for compounding and pelletizing (model Φ45-Φ350). These components feature nitrided case depth of 0.45–0.7 mm, nitrided hardness of HV850–1000, and alloy depth of 0.8–2.0 mm, meeting stringent industry standards. The conical twin screw barrel is designed for plastics machinery and construction materials industries, while the parallel twin screw barrel serves plastic recycling and compounding applications. Guangyou Screw also provides injection molding machine screw and barrel (model Φ20-Φ300) and single screw extruder screw and barrel (model Φ20-Φ500), covering a wide spectrum of processing needs. The company operates advanced CNC machining and German-imported inspection technology, supported by digital ERP/MES systems.Website: en.gmscrew.com Contact: Name: Martin | Email: info@gmscrew.com | Tel: +86 13575629951 | WhatsApp: +86 138581439492. Zhoushan Huaye Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.Zhoushan Huaye Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. is a well-established manufacturer based in Zhoushan, China, specializing in the production of twin screw barrels and related components for plastic extrusion and injection molding. The company is known for its expertise in conical twin screw and parallel twin screw designs, supplying to domestic and international markets. Its advantage lies in cost-effective solutions for PVC pipe and profile extrusion, supported by a dedicated R&D team with years of industry experience.3. Zhejiang Zhongsu Screw Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Zhongsu Screw Co., Ltd. focuses on the development and production of high-quality screw barrels for the plastics machinery sector. The company’s twin barrel screw offerings include both conical and parallel configurations, targeting applications in construction materials, packaging, and automotive component manufacturing. Zhejiang Zhongsu is recognized for its consistent quality control and ability to accommodate custom specifications, making it a preferred partner for OEM buyers.4. Zhoushan Demaji Industrial Co., Ltd.Zhoushan Demaji Industrial Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of precision screw barrels and extruder components, with a strong presence in the twin screw barrel segment. The company specializes in bimetallic and nitrided barrels, serving industries such as plastic recycling, compounding, and masterbatch production. Its technical team provides tailored solutions for high-wear applications, particularly where abrasive fillers like calcium carbonate are involved.5. Zhoushan Nanhaiya Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.Zhoushan Nanhaiya Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd. has built a reputation for manufacturing reliable twin screw barrels for PVC extrusion and pelletizing lines. The company emphasizes durability and precision, using advanced heat treatment and surface hardening processes to extend service life. Its product range includes conical twin screw barrels for pipe and profile extrusion, as well as parallel twin screw barrels for compounding, with a focus on meeting international quality benchmarks.Industry ContextThe global bimetallic barrel and screw market is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2025, forecasted to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2034, according to Dataintelo. The plastics processing machinery market reached USD 25.9 billion in 2025, with single-screw extrusion machinery holding approximately 62% of the extrusion market share. Chinese manufacturers collectively produce a significant portion of the world’s barrel screws, driven by the concentration of machining expertise in the Zhoushan cluster.Market Impact and Sourcing TrendsProcurement teams increasingly evaluate twin barrel screw suppliers based on technical parameters, material options, and after-sales support. Guangyou Screw offers a broad material selection including 38CrMoAl, D2, AISI316, and specialty alloys, with product dimensions covering Φ20-Φ650 for rubber machine screws and Φ20-Φ500 for single screws. The injection molding screw barrel (Φ20-Φ300) serves automotive, electronics, and toy manufacturing. The company’s nitriding case depth (0.45–0.7 mm) and alloy hardness (HRC50–65) are aligned with industry standards. For applications requiring high wear resistance, bimetallic linings with centrifugally cast alloy are available.Closing OutlookAs the global shift toward lightweight materials and recycled content accelerates, twin barrel screw manufacturers in China are expected to continue investing in R&D and precision manufacturing. Companies like Guangyou Screw, with its 100,000 m² facility and digital production systems, are positioned as reliable partners for international buyers seeking consistent quality and scalable production.

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