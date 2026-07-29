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The Business Research Company's Bilirubin Blood Test Market Research Reveals Strong 7.3% CAGR Outlook Through 2030

Expected to grow to $2.08 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The bilirubin blood test market has experienced notable growth recently, reflecting increased attention on liver health diagnostics worldwide. With advancements in medical testing and rising disease prevalence, this sector is set to expand further in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future prospects shaping this important healthcare segment.

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The bilirubin blood test market has shown strong expansion over the past few years. It is anticipated to increase from $1.46 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period is largely credited to enhanced neonatal jaundice screening programs, a rise in hospital-based liver function tests, growing awareness of liver-related disorders, the broader adoption of serum bilirubin testing in routine clinical practice, and the expansion of pediatric and infant diagnostic services.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18522&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Future Outlook for the Bilirubin Blood Test Market Size Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the bilirubin blood test market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.08 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%. This forecasted growth is driven by the increasing burden of chronic liver diseases and hepatitis, heightened demand for early liver health assessments, greater utilization of bilirubin testing in primary care settings, rising testing rates among aging and at-risk populations, and the growth of point-of-care and specialized liver diagnostics. Key trends during this period include more widespread use of bilirubin testing for liver function evaluation, growing acceptance of bilirubin tests in neonatal jaundice screening, increased demand for tests related to hematology and pre-liver disease assessments, expanded bilirubin monitoring in both hospital and clinical environments, and a stronger focus on early detection and routine screening for liver health.

Explaining the Role of the Bilirubin Blood Test

The bilirubin blood test is a diagnostic tool used to measure bilirubin levels in the bloodstream. It plays a critical role in evaluating liver function and identifying conditions such as jaundice and other liver disorders. By assessing bilirubin metabolism, this test helps detect abnormalities related to liver health, assisting healthcare providers in diagnosing and managing liver issues effectively.

View the full bilirubin blood test market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bilirubin-blood-test-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Primary Factors Fueling Demand in the Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market

A significant factor driving the bilirubin blood test market is the rising incidence of liver diseases worldwide. Liver diseases encompass a variety of conditions that impair liver function and can arise from infections, alcohol misuse, metabolic disorders, and other causes. The increasing prevalence of liver conditions is linked to factors such as obesity, excessive alcohol intake, viral infections, and unhealthy lifestyles, all contributing to liver damage and dysfunction. Because liver disease affects bilirubin levels, bilirubin blood tests are vital for diagnosis and ongoing monitoring, providing essential information to healthcare professionals for managing treatment. For instance, in April 2023, data from GOV.UK highlighted that hospital admissions for liver disease in the UK increased from 150.6 (range 148.2–152.9) to 155.2 (range 152.9–157.5) per 100,000 population between the fiscal years ending 2022 and 2023, indicating a persistent rise in liver disease-related hospitalizations. This upward trend underscores how growing liver disease rates are propelling the demand for bilirubin testing.

Which Region Is Poised to Lead the Bilirubin Blood Test Market by 2026?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bilirubin blood test market. The comprehensive regional analysis covers other areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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