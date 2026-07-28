Mond Inc. Introduces All-in-1 Marketing Automation Platform AMONDLAB… Navigating from Planning to Uploading with one URL

Yun Ji Yu, CEO of Mond Inc. Logo of AMONDLAB | Image provided by Mond Inc. UI screenshots of AMONDLAB | Image provided by Mond Inc.

“Our Platform Specializes in High-Converting Marketing, Automatically Scraping Brand URLs to Manage Creative Design, Scheduling, and Publishing on Autopilot.”

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mond Inc. (CEO Yun Ji Yu ) has introduced ‘ AMONDLAB ,’ an AI marketing agent service designed to alleviate the digital marketing burdens of small business owners and solopreneurs. Based in Pangyo Techno Valley, Mond Inc. developed this solution for business operators struggling with social media marketing due to a lack of specialized personnel, time, and budget. Moving beyond a simple content-generation tool, AMONDLAB is an automation platform that supports the entire lifecycle, from brand analysis to marketing execution.When a user enters the website URL of a product or service, AMONDLAB uses its proprietary technology to scrape and analyze brand information, then automatically proposes social media content ideas, images, videos, and copy. Specifically focusing on social channels like Instagram, the platform delivers generated content in calendar and feed formats and supports automated uploads via API integration. This enables a one-click resolution across content planning, production, and scheduling without needing to compose complex prompts.AMONDLAB focuses on utilizing marketing-specialized AI technology to generate tailored Reels, card news, and other content formats that encapsulate a brand’s core identity. Through its proprietary style-learning technology, the platform can create brand-exclusive AI avatars—including 2D and 3D characters—that can be repeatedly used in promotional videos or image assets. Deploying this solution is expected to reduce content production times by over 90% compared to traditional methods while slashing personnel-relative costs to approximately 1/300th.Mond Inc. is diversifying its business scope beyond a B2C model for solopreneurs to encompass a B2B model tailored for marketing agencies that need to generate content drafts for multiple clients, as well as a B2G model focused on small-business digital transformation training for local governments and startup support institutions. Currently, the company has completed its web-based MVP development and successfully wrapped up pilot projects with approximately 20 early-stage enterprises. The company is gearing up for an official launch following upcoming service advancements in July and August and plans to pursue seed funding rounds based on early user metrics in 2026.Pangyo Techno Valley met with Mond Inc. CEO Yun Ji Yu at the Gyeonggi Startup Campus to discuss their marketing automation ecosystem, style-learning avatar technology, and upcoming cross-border growth strategies. Reporter Thomas Frederiksen conducted the interview.Q1. Thomas Frederiksen, Reporter: Can you tell us what kind of company Mond Inc. is?A. Yun Ji Yu, CEO of Mond Inc.: Our company is an AI-driven marketing firm that operates a social media marketing AI agent called ‘AMONDLAB’ (Almond Lab). We recently launched this service and are currently focused on further developing the software and advancing our business operations on the foundation of that launch. Many small business owners, startups, and solo operators face significant financial, time, and human-resource challenges when hiring internal marketers or external agencies. We realized that AI could effectively step in and manage social media marketing tasks. AMONDLAB stands out by focusing on complete automation and self-learning capabilities—areas where general tools like ChatGPT cannot fully address a brand’s unique needs—while keeping our pricing highly reasonable and accessible.Q2. Thomas Frederiksen: Marketing is vital for any company, but it often feels like a heavy drain on resources. How exactly does the software work for a brand?A. Yun Ji Yu: Since we operate on a subscription basis, users manage their accounts through a credit system. Once you’re subscribed, the process is incredibly straightforward. A user simply logs in to our platform and enters their brand’s website URL. Leveraging our web scraping and specialized marketing analysis technology, we extract relevant core data. We focus heavily on Instagram as our main channel. After setting up the automatic integration with the brand’s Instagram account, the system generates custom video, image, and text assets based on the analyzed URL data. From there, it schedules and publishes a continuous stream of monthly and weekly marketing content entirely on autopilot, offering deep results through the simplest possible user interface.Q3. Thomas Frederiksen: It’s an interesting approach. Much like Claude is highly specialized for coding, your AI engine is trained purely for marketing. Can you tell us more about its specialized features?A. Yun Ji Yu: That is exactly correct. We view our technology as an AI model specialized purely for marketing, and our ongoing development focuses on introducing AI capabilities fine-tuned for high-converting marketing campaigns. For instance, we provide a feature called an ‘Asset Hub’ where a brand can store as many corporate creative assets as possible. The AI then dynamically utilizes those assets to generate card news, Reels, and carousel-type social content. Using our proprietary style-learning technology, the platform can even create brand-exclusive AI avatars—including 2D and 3D characters—that can be reused across promotional assets, reducing production time by over 90%. Furthermore, it generates tailored captions and promotional images customized for specific business categories and niche industry sectors.Q4. Thomas Frederiksen: What is your professional background, and what led you to start Mond Inc. and build this platform?A. Yun Ji Yu: I have spent about 17 years working directly in content marketing. Over that span, I managed and observed diverse marketing frameworks across large conglomerates and mid-sized enterprises. Witnessing those operations firsthand made me realize how critically small businesses, startups, and local small business owners need efficient, automated marketing solutions. It’s a powerful feedback loop: as the AI is deployed across diverse industries, it continuously collects localized marketing data, making the core engine smarter over time.Q5. Thomas Frederiksen: You mentioned serving diverse client segments across B2C, B2B, and B2G. How do these different tracks utilize your technology?A. Yun Ji Yu: For B2C or solo operators, the primary focus is on achieving seamless automation. However, as companies scale up to mid-sized enterprises or agencies, their focus shifts heavily toward data-driven performance metrics—meaning they want thorough report analytics. To address that need, we plan to develop additional reporting tools that evaluate user interactions and engagement patterns after content is published. If we successfully drive specific customer responses, our system relearns that interaction data to generate even more optimized content. Regarding B2G, we deliver our platform in a voucher format through public channels—such as national small business associations or AI industry councils. Government entities frequently offer nationwide marketing education opportunities, and we can easily provide our platform alongside structured seminars and training modules to teach small business owners how to manage their digital outreach.Q6. Thomas Frederiksen: What is your roadmap for international expansion, and what are your immediate goals over the coming months?A. Yun Ji Yu: We believe our international expansion can be executed effectively starting from Asian hubs like Singapore, where digital businesses are highly active. Concurrently, we are targeting the United States, Canadian, and Australian markets because they demonstrate a high level of understanding and accessibility toward AI SaaS platforms. We are planning to expand into those major markets over the course of this year and next year. Backed by our pilot projects with approximately 20 early-stage enterprises, we are preparing for another major product launch this coming July and August, following further optimization cycles. In terms of corporate growth milestones, our primary objective is to successfully secure our seed investment round before the end of 2026.Q7. Thomas Frederiksen: Finally, you are located here in Pangyo. What are the main benefits of building your tech startup within this specific ecosystem?A. Yun Ji Yu: Most IT and tech companies in Korea naturally want to be in Pangyo, and being here has been incredibly advantageous for us. The core benefit lies in the dense infrastructure and networking opportunities that facilitate seamless collaboration among companies. For instance, we frequently cross paths with local founders, solo entrepreneurs, and small business CEOs who explicitly need automated marketing—meaning almost everyone here is a potential customer. Additionally, the close connections among tech founders allow us to easily share technical advice and collaborate to optimize our respective AI architectures, making it the ideal environment for businesses that want to scale cleanly.

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