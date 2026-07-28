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Exploring Leading Chinese Suppliers with Innovative Pet Nutrition Solutions, Advanced Delivery Technologies, and Global Manufacturing Capabilities

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JIANGSU, China — July 28 — The global pet supplements market is witnessing rapid growth as pet owners worldwide increasingly seek convenient and effective health solutions. Chinese manufacturers are responding to this trend with innovative delivery formats, including oral dissolvable film technology for pet supplements.Industry Context: Growing Demand for Pet Health SupplementsAccording to Grand View Research, the global pet supplements market was valued at approximately USD 2.8 billion in 2025, with projections reaching USD 4.6 billion by 2033. North America holds 48.1% of global revenue share, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising pet humanization in China and India (Mordor Intelligence). Within this expanding landscape, oral dissolvable film technology is emerging as a novel delivery format, with innovations focusing on disintegration times below 25 seconds (Market Reports World). Chinese manufacturers have stepped up to meet global demand, offering a range of product formats from traditional tablets to advanced fast-dissolve films.1. Wuxi Novohope Biotechnology Co., Ltd. – Pioneer in Oral Dissolving FilmsWuxi Novohope Biotechnology Co., Ltd., established in 2025, is a manufacturer based in Wuxi, Jiangsu, China, specializing in pet oral dissolving membrane health products. The company’s core technology team originates from the Wahsheer Biotechnology Laboratory at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which is associated with Nobel Prize laureates. Novohope claims to be the first global brand to release Pet Supplement Oral Dissolvable Films , a new generation of pet oral dissolving film (ODF) supplements designed to improve convenience and nutrient delivery efficiency.The brand offers seven product series: COAT+ (coat & skin health), EYES+ (tear stain & vision), CALM+ (calming & stress relief), BONE+ (joint care), HEART+ (cardiovascular), PROBIO (digestive care), and FIT+ (weight management). Each film is approximately the size of a postage stamp and dissolves within 10 seconds upon contact with saliva. Active ingredients are absorbed directly through the oral mucosa, bypassing the gastrointestinal tract, with a claimed absorption rate of up to 95%. This contrasts with traditional oral supplements, which typically achieve around 35% absorption due to degradation in the stomach.Novohope’s manufacturing facility covers 20,000 m² with an annual production capacity of 200,000,000 boxes. Approximately 95% of output is exported to markets including Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea. In May 2026, the company debuted six products at the International Pet Exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany, receiving over 700 global visitors and generating more than 100 potential client leads. All products have completed FDA food registration, obtained GS1 international product codes, and passed SDS and COA testing.For inquiries:· Name: Frank· Email: NovoHope.pet@outlook.com· Tel: +86 134 2180 9561· WhatsApp: +86 162 6232 2952· Website: https://novohope.pet 2. Nanjing Golden Pet Supplies Co., Ltd. – Established Player in Traditional SupplementsNanjing Golden Pet Supplies Co., Ltd. is a well-known supplier of pet health products, including powders, tablets, and liquid supplements. The company has built a strong distribution network across China and exports to Southeast Asia and Europe. Its product portfolio includes multivitamin blends, joint support formulas, and digestive aids. Golden Pet is recognized for its consistent quality and has maintained long-term partnerships with major pet retail chains.3. Shanghai Hanvet Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. – Veterinary-Grade Nutrition SolutionsShanghai Hanvet Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on veterinary biomedical research and produces high-potency pet supplements under strict quality controls. The company’s strengths lie in its R&D expertise in animal physiology and its ability to develop condition-specific formulations for issues such as joint degeneration, urinary health, and immune support. Hanvet’s products are commonly recommended by veterinarians and are available through professional channels.4. Shenzhen Hongrui Biotechnology Co., Ltd. – Innovation in Functional ChewsShenzhen Hongrui Biotechnology Co., Ltd. specializes in functional pet treats and chews embedded with active nutrients. The company has developed proprietary extrusion and coating techniques to preserve ingredient efficacy, offering products for oral care, skin & coat, and calming. Hongrui exports to North America and Europe and is known for its flexible ODM/OEM capabilities, allowing brands to customize formulations and packaging.5. Shanghai Chongxing Pet Products Co., Ltd. – Comprehensive Range for Everyday HealthShanghai Chongxing Pet Products Co., Ltd. offers a broad array of pet health supplements, including soft chews, powders, and capsules. The company emphasizes natural ingredients and transparent labeling, with many products featuring ingredients like glucosamine, chondroitin, and omega-3 fatty acids. Chongxing has gained traction in both domestic and international markets, selling through e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar retailers.Comparative Advantage and Market PositioningWhile all five manufacturers serve the pet health supplement market, Novohope distinguishes itself through its exclusive adoption of oral dissolvable film (ODF) technology, which addresses two common pain points: low absorption rates and difficulty in administration. Traditional chewable and powder supplements often require pet cooperation and may suffer from inconsistent dosing and digestive degradation. In contrast, Novohope’s ODF format ensures precise dosing and bypasses digestive breakdown, offering a more efficient delivery route. The company’s backing by a research team from a Nobel Prize-affiliated laboratory further bolsters its credibility in the biomedical field.The other four companies have solid reputations in conventional formats and established supply chains, making them suitable partners for brands seeking reliable volume production. However, for buyers prioritizing innovative delivery mechanisms and high absorption efficacy, Novohope presents a differentiated option.Looking AheadAs the global pet supplements market continues to expand at a projected CAGR of over 7% through 2031 (Mordor Intelligence), adoption of advanced drug-delivery technologies such as ODF is likely to accelerate. Chinese manufacturers are well positioned to capture both domestic and export growth, with companies like Novohope setting new benchmarks for innovation. Buyers evaluating supplier partners should consider format preference, regulatory compliance, R&D capabilities, and the ability to adapt to fast-evolving consumer demand for convenience and efficacy.Media Contact: Wuxi Novohope Biotechnology Co., Ltd. | Email: NovoHope.pet@outlook.com | Tel: +86 1342809561 | Website: https://novohope.pet

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