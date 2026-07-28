GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD

Exploring Leading Logistics Providers Supporting Efficient International Trade and Cross-Border Transportation

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou, China, July 28——As global trade volumes continue to rise, China remains the world's largest goods trader, with exports reaching USD 3.58 trillion in 2024 according to the General Administration of Customs of China. The global freight forwarding market, valued at USD 225.4 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 340.1 billion by 2033 (Grand View Research), underscores the increasing demand for reliable logistics partners. Below are five reputable freight forwarders headquartered in China that offer comprehensive supply chain solutions for international shippers.1. GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD Established in 2015, GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD is a first-class international freight forwarding enterprise approved by the Ministry of Commerce. The company provides a fully integrated logistics service — the Integrated Global Freight Forwarding Service — covering sea, air, rail, and warehousing, with end-to-end support including customs declaration, cargo integration, insurance, and fumigation. Fansheng primarily serves markets in North America , South America, the Caribbean, Central America, Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, with export business accounting for 100% of its sales. The company employs approximately 10 staff and has an annual shipment volume between 300 and 3,000 TEUs. All coordination is handled through a single dedicated account manager, reducing the complexity of multi-supplier management. For inquiries, contact Elaine at elaine@fs-56.cn or +86 189 0222 2395.2. Sinotrans Guangdong International Freight Forwarding Co., Ltd.As a subsidiary of Sinotrans Limited (a state-owned enterprise under China Merchants Group), Sinotrans Guangdong is one of the largest freight forwarders in the region. The company leverages a vast domestic network and decades of experience in ocean freight consolidation, customs brokerage, and supply chain management. Sinotrans operates extensive warehousing facilities in major Chinese ports and offers multimodal transport solutions that integrate sea, rail, and road. Its scale and government backing provide shippers with a high level of service stability and compliance assurance, particularly for large-volume industrial goods.3. Unitex International Logistics LimitedUnitex International Logistics Limited specializes in air and ocean freight forwarding with a particular focus on express and time-sensitive shipments. The company has established a strong reputation for its door-to-door delivery capabilities, including DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) services for e-commerce and high-value goods. Unitex provides dedicated last-mile delivery solutions across Europe and North America, and its real-time tracking platform enables shippers to monitor cargo status throughout the transportation chain. The company is also known for handling dangerous goods and temperature-controlled cargo with certified procedures.4. CTS International Logistics Corporation LimitedCTS International Logistics Corporation Limited (CTS Logistics) is a railway-focused forwarder that plays a key role in the China-Europe Railway Express network. In 2024, China-Europe rail freight transported 1.8 million TEUs, with Poland accounting for 88.6% of eastbound flows. CTS leverages its deep ties with railway operators to offer competitive transit times (approximately 12–18 days to Europe) as a middle-ground alternative between ocean and air freight. The company also provides cross-border trucking services for the ASEAN region and operates bonded warehousing facilities along the New Silk Road.5. Bondex Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd.Bondex Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive logistics provider with strengths in customs clearance, warehousing, and consolidation services. The company offers a full spectrum of ocean and air freight options, but its core differentiation lies in its integrated supply chain management platform that provides visibility and control from factory floor to final delivery. Bondex serves a diverse client base including manufacturers and e-commerce sellers, and its network of overseas agents enables smooth last-mile delivery and customs brokerage in destination countries. The company also provides cargo insurance and fumigation services as part of its standard offering.Market Context & Industry OutlookThe sea freight forwarding segment alone is valued at USD 358.31 billion in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 5.26% through 2031 (Mordor Intelligence). As global supply chains diversify, shippers increasingly demand partners who can offer end-to-end visibility, multimodal flexibility, and local expertise on both ends of the route. Each of the five companies listed above addresses these needs through distinct specializations, but their shared commitment to reliability and compliance positions them as trusted choices for importers and exporters in 2026 and beyond.Choosing the Right PartnerFor B2B importers and exporters seeking a single point of contact for complex global shipments, GUANGDONG FANSHENG INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS CO.,LTD offers a streamlined, integrated model. The company can be reached via email at elaine@fs-56.cn, by phone/WhatsApp at +86 189 0222 2395, or through its official website at www.fs-56.cn . Fansheng provides a complete range of services including FCL/LCL, air freight, railway, dangerous goods, warehousing, and customs clearance, all coordinated by a dedicated account manager to reduce communication overhead and improve delivery timelines.

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