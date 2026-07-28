A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards

A' Vehicle Parts, Accessories and Care Products Design Awards 2026 invites automotive accessory designers, aftermarket brands and vehicle innovators worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards. The A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards are open for entries by Vehicle Accessory Designers , Auto Parts Manufacturers, Automotive Engineers, Car Care Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Automotive Brands, Auto Accessory Manufacturers, Car Detailing Specialists, Automotive Product Consultants, Automotive Design Professionals, Creative Agencies, Entrepreneurs in Automotive Field, Automotive Parts Distributors, Vehicle Customization Experts, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers, Vehicle Accessory Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Vehicle accessories, automotive parts and car care products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of automotive accessories, aftermarket products and vehicle care innovations, Vehicle Accessory Designers, Auto Parts Manufacturers, Automotive Engineers, Car Care Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Automotive Brands, Auto Accessory Manufacturers, Car Detailing Specialists, Automotive Product Consultants, Automotive Design Professionals, Creative Agencies, Entrepreneurs in Automotive Field, Automotive Parts Distributors, Vehicle Customization Experts, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers, Vehicle Accessory Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Vehicle Accessory Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Vehicle Accessory Awards consideration.The A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards recognize excellence in products that enhance vehicle functionality, comfort, maintenance and personalization. From automotive accessories, interior upgrades and car care solutions to aftermarket components, smart vehicle electronics, detailing products and customization systems, the competition celebrates innovations that improve driving experiences, safety and long-term vehicle performance. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, automotive engineers, industrial designers, aftermarket specialists and mobility professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, functionality, product quality and design excellence.Vehicle Accessory Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Vehicle Accessory Awards.Eligible entries include vehicle accessories, seat covers, roof racks, floor mats, dash cameras, GPS devices, detailing products, vehicle organizers, smart automotive electronics and aftermarket components that could be submitted to A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards : Car Seat Covers, GPS Systems, Roof Racks, Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Covers, Car Audio, Dash Cams, Air Fresheners and More. Vehicle Accessory Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/59 Award for Good Vehicle Accessory DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Vehicle Accessory Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Vehicle Accessory Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards. Vehicle Accessory Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, automotive manufacturers, aftermarket suppliers, vehicle customization professionals, car care brands, automotive retailers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=59 to see past winners of the A' International Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/59 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across automotive accessories, vehicle components, aftermarket innovation and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring outstanding vehicle parts, car care products and automotive lifestyle solutions, the competition promotes technical innovation, user-centered design and product quality throughout the automotive aftermarket industry. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help manufacturers, automotive brands, designers and product developers introduce innovative vehicle accessories to a global audience while advancing excellence in automotive product design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Vehicle Parts, Auto Accessories and Care Products Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.