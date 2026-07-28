Holy Fantasies: Breaking Lies Christian Women Baptize as God's Will Encourages discernment and healing in relationships

Holy Fantasies Breaking Lies Christian Women Baptize As God's Will by by Christina B. Ferreira

Christina B. Ferreira offers a biblically grounded guide helping Christian women examine relationship beliefs, embrace truth, and pursue spiritual healing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina B. Ferreira introduces Holy Fantasies: Breaking Lies Christian Women Baptize as God's Will, a Christian living book that addresses the emotional and spiritual challenges many women face when navigating relationships, heartbreak, and questions about God's direction. Combining biblical insight with compassionate reflection, the book encourages readers to examine long-held assumptions and discover a faith rooted in truth rather than emotional uncertainty.

In Holy Fantasies: Breaking Lies Christian Women Baptize as God's Will, Ferreira explores the beliefs that can lead Christian women to mistake emotional intensity for God's leading. Through practical teaching and scriptural guidance, she examines how certain narratives about love, waiting, and God's will may unintentionally create unhealthy attachments or unrealistic expectations.

The inspiration for the book comes from Ferreira's experience as a Christian life coach, speaker, and author, where she has witnessed many women wrestling with disappointment, confusion, and spiritual questions following painful relationships. Recognizing a need for compassionate, biblically grounded guidance, she wrote this book to help readers separate truth from misconception while encouraging them to trust God's character even when life unfolds differently than expected.

Beyond addressing romantic relationships, the book highlights broader themes of identity, emotional maturity, and spiritual growth. Ferreira encourages readers to recognize that their worth and future are not determined by a particular relationship but by God's faithfulness. By inviting women to confront misplaced hopes with honesty and grace, the book offers a path toward greater freedom, renewed perspective, and a deeper relationship with God.

Holy Fantasies: Breaking Lies Christian Women Baptize as God's Will is written for Christian women seeking wisdom in relationships, personal healing, and spiritual clarity. It also serves as a resource for women's ministry groups, Bible studies, Christian counselors, and individuals who desire to strengthen their faith while processing heartbreak or uncertainty, offering a balanced combination of biblical teaching and practical application.

Christina B. Ferreira is a Christian life coach, speaker, and author dedicated to helping women grow in faith, emotional health, and biblical understanding.

As the founder of The Coaching Haven, Ferreira has spent years helping Christian women heal from heartbreak, reclaim their identity in Christ, develop biblical discernment, and grow in their relationship with God.

Through her writing and coaching, she equips readers to navigate life's challenges with wisdom, discernment, and confidence in God's unchanging truth.

Holy Fantasies invites readers to examine their beliefs through the lens of Scripture, embrace healing with honesty and grace, and pursue a deeper relationship with God.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/05qIoL4o

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