Colorado Chinese Medicine University and University of Denver Launch 2nd Colorado Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Expo

Colorado Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine Expo

East Meets West, Denver's Premier Gathering for Integrative Health, Healthy Aging and Community Wellness Occurring August 28-30, 2026

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colorado Chinese Medicine University (CCMU) and the University of Denver's Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging (KIHA) announced the launch of the 2nd Colorado Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Expo, a three-day Whole-Person Health & Community Wellness Initiative, opening with a Practitioner Forum on Fri., Aug. 28, followed by a free, public Expo Aug. 29-30.The Expo highlights acupuncture, Chinese herbal medicine, movement practices, bodywork, psychological wellness, nutrition, lifestyle education and community-based prevention as practical health resources. This year's event brings together partners from healthcare, education, public health, community organizations, business, research and integrative care in an East-West collaboration centered on prevention, balance and well-being, highlighting Chinese medicine's role in healthy aging and community wellness.Colorado is undergoing one of its biggest demographic shifts. More than 1.3 million Coloradans are over 60 today, and by 2030 that number will exceed 1.5 million, with older adults outnumbering children for the first time. Addressing this will take coordinated action across the healthcare and public health sectors."Colorado Chinese Medicine University defines Whole-Person Health as a person-centered, integrative and preventive approach recognizing each individual as interconnected with body, mind/spirit, behavior, relationships, environment, culture, community and life purpose," shares Songtao Zhou, President and CEO of Colorado Chinese Medicine University. "When Qi becomes disturbed, imbalance, sub-health, symptoms or disease may arise. Chinese medicine seeks to regulate Qi, restore balance, support recovery and prevent illness before it fully develops."Weekend Public Expo: Aug. 29-30The public Expo offers programming for practitioners and the public alike, including a complimentary community acupuncture clinic. Topics include:- Acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine- Nutrition, food therapy and lifestyle-based prevention- Tai Chi, Qigong yoga and movement practices- Meditation, breathwork and emotional regulation- Physical therapy and integrative healthcare- Stress management, sleep support and healthy aging- Community wellness education and practitioner engagementThe Expo brings traditional healing knowledge and integrative resources to the broader Colorado community.Practitioner Forum: Fri., Aug. 28The initiative opens with a Whole-Person Health Practitioner Forum at the Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging, University of Denver Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science. The Forum brings together healthcare professionals, researchers and educators from across Colorado for a day advancing healthy aging, with three expert-led sessions:- Complementary and Integrative Health Strategies- Movement and Physical Activity for Healthy Aging- Nutrition, Digestion, and the MicrobiomeThe Forum features nationally recognized speakers Shellie Pfohl, MS.Ed., former Executive Director of President Obama's Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition and Tiffany Weir, PhD, Director of the Intestinal Health Laboratory at Colorado State University.Participants are invited to arrive early for the Community Health Clinic, offering a firsthand look at whole-person health approaches. Lunch will be provided, followed by an afternoon of sessions, concluding with a networking happy hour. Attendance is limited to 120; registration is required.“The future of healthy aging will be shaped by how effectively we collaborate across sectors, across disciplines, and in partnership with older adults to support whole-person health across the lifespan,” says Briony Catlow, Director, Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging, University of Denver.Registration is open. Secure your spot for the Expo here and visit the website . For the Forum, register using this link Get InvolvedOrganizations interested in attending, exhibiting or sponsoring should contact organizers at expo@ccmu.edu. Sponsorship is available for both the Forum and the Expo.For event information or to schedule interviews, contact Nora Thomas at press@ccmu.edu or (303) 968-4716.About Colorado Chinese Medicine UniversityColorado Chinese Medicine University (CCMU) is dedicated to advancing Chinese medicine education through clinical effectiveness, classical depth and modern professional standards. CCMU's unique strength lies in preserving the core logic of Chinese medicine as a Qi-based medical system, rather than reducing it to techniques or symptom-based care. Through pulse-centered evaluation, root-oriented treatment and strong clinical training, CCMU prepares students to understand, regulate and restore the body's internal balance, and to become effective Chinese medicine practitioners for today's healthcare environment.About the Knoebel Institute for Healthy AgingThe Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver advances research, education, innovation and community engagement to improve quality of life, wellness and community for older adults.

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