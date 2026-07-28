CFAY CYP Hosts Summer Intern Cohort

YOKOSUKA, Japan— For military families stationed overseas at Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), summer brings the familiar rhythm of PCS moves, warm weather, and finding engaging activities while school is out. Behind the scenes at CFAY Child and Youth Programs (CYP), an energetic group of university interns from Utah Tech University is helping make this summer one to remember.

Through an ongoing partnership between Utah Tech University and Navy CYP, student interns travel to Yokosuka to bring fresh energy, creative programming, and passionate care directly to base youth. For Navy parents, dropping their children off at the base CYP centers each morning offers true peace of mind. "It makes me feel really good because working here, it just feels like such a safe environment," explained Kamaile Hallam, a Utah Tech intern. "We can send their kids home knowing they had a good day, and their families don’t have to be worried about anything."

Understanding the unique journey of military youth is central to the interns' daily approach. Brooke Austin, another student intern, emphasized how intentional CYP’s care is for base families.

"Military-connected kids go through all of these unique life changes that I personally have never experienced," Austin shared. "Being able to adapt your approach to be more empathetic and comforting, this isn’t just a daycare. We actively work with them every day. It’s very rewarding for the children and parents because they know they’re dropping their kids off at a safe place." Beyond a supportive environment, the interns bring specialized skills to elevate day-to-day youth activities. Cadence, an Outdoor Recreation Education student, has helped execute thematic weeks tied directly to local field trips, such as following up a trip to a local water museum with a week of water play, or prepping sports programming around an Olympic museum theme.

"Learning from experienced staff and seeing the teamwork has been incredible," Cadence noted, highlighting how collaborating with CFAY teams allows interns to bring outdoor concepts to life that keep base kids active and learning all summer.

Savannah Johnson, a business management major, echoed how impactful the hands-on environment is. "Being in the classroom, you’re able to have those real-life learning experiences with the children," Johnson said, adding that knowing they have the tools to provide great experiences in new environments makes the work deeply rewarding.

That strong sense of community keeps drawing veteran talent back. Gerardo “Jerry” Lopez, a computer science major, is currently in his fourth year with the CYP internship program and his second summer in Japan, this time alongside his sister, who also joined the cohort.

"The initial training was awesome. Everyone was welcoming and very prepared," Jerry recalled, noting that cohort training and CPR certifications ensured they could step right in and support the kids without missing a beat.

Whether leading themed field trips or providing a comforting presence each afternoon, the Utah Tech interns ensure that while Navy parents focus on the mission, their children experience a summer filled with growth, safety, and lasting memories.

Community members interested in supporting base youth can also get involved. CFAY CYP welcomes volunteers across all age groups, especially for youth sports, offering a rewarding way for service members and base residents to give back.

For more information on CYP programs, youth sports, or volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.navymwryokosuka.com/child-youth.