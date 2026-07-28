"The Twin Series" Delivers a Fast-Paced, Faith-Based, Fun Companion Duo of Inspirational Suspense

The Twin Series by Jeanetta Britt

Jeanetta Britt introduces The Twin Cousins and The Twin Revenge as companion novels exploring secrets, murder, romance, revenge, and redemption.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-paced. Faith-based. Fun. Author Jeanetta Britt announces “The Twin Series,” a two-book companion set of inspirational fiction that blends family drama, mystery, and spiritual growth with themes of seduction, secrets, murder, romance, revenge, and redemption. The series begins with The Twin Cousins (Book One) and concludes with The Twin Revenge (Book Two).

At the center of “The Twin Series” is the relationship between two cousins raised side by side as though they were twin sisters. As their bond is tested, the story explores childhood jealousy and unchecked mania, the weight of long-buried secrets, and the consequences of choices made in the shadows.

Across both novels, Britt follows the characters through betrayal and unanswered questions toward hard-won healing, showing how faith can guide individuals through life’s most difficult truths.

The series also highlights true love during extreme difficulty with the pivotal decision we must all face--do we hold on, or do we let go?

Readers who enjoy inspirational fiction, family sagas, Christian novels, and emotionally driven mysteries will find “The Twin Series” especially rewarding.

As companion books, The Twin Cousins and The Twin Revenge together deliver a complete journey of suspense and emotional depth, where every revelation reshapes what the characters believe about themselves, their family, and the path to redemption.

The books are available at:

https://a.co/d/0hnCBNH8

https://a.co/d/0cZ0tgUc

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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