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The Business Research Company's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Research Reveals Path To $1.86 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.86 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by a combination of demographic and technological factors. As awareness of prostate-related conditions rises and medical technologies improve, this market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Outlook for the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

The market for BPH treatment devices and equipment has seen significant progress recently. It is projected to increase from $1.34 billion in 2025 to $1.43 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The historical growth is mainly due to the rising incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, greater awareness of urological disorders, wider use of transurethral procedures, expansion of hospital urology units, and advancements in endoscopic surgical tools. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $1.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. This forecasted rise is supported by an aging male population, increasing preference for minimally invasive treatments, growth of outpatient urology clinics, broader adoption of laser and implant-based therapies, and a stronger focus on reducing hospital stays.

Download a free sample of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (bph) treatment devices and equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2431&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Understanding Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and Its Impact

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, also known as benign prostatic hypertrophy, refers to an enlargement of the prostate gland. This condition results in the obstruction of the urethra, the tube responsible for carrying urine from the bladder, causing urinary difficulties that often require medical intervention.

Rising Prostate Cancer Cases as a Key Market Driver

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the BPH treatment devices market is the rising incidence of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer develops in the prostate gland, which is a small walnut-sized organ located beneath the bladder in men. As prostate cancer cases increase, more older men seek medical evaluation for prostate health issues, leading to higher diagnosis and management of benign prostatic hyperplasia. For instance, in February 2023, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) reported that approximately 288,300 men in the United States were living with prostate cancer in 2023, alongside 268,490 new diagnoses and 34,500 deaths in 2022. This growing patient base fuels the expansion of the BPH market.

View the full benign prostatic hyperplasia (bph) treatment devices and equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-treatment-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Geographical Leadership in the BPH Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for BPH treatment devices and equipment. Western Europe followed as the second-largest region. The global market report also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on the worldwide growth and regional opportunities of this market.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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