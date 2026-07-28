Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti Continues to Provide Care 24/7 for Patients in Need During This Critical Time

Dr. Rodney Baptiste, medical director at Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti diagnoses a patient One of four Haitian staff dentists providing comprehensive care for patients at Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti Baby Day at Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti is a busy and happy day each week as new moms bring in their babies for early care, observation and immunizations Patients at Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti line up for laboratory tests. Consultation, Labs and Medications are included in one affordable subsidized fee Solar panels at Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti are part of a system that provides lights overnight in the emergency department. Additions to the system are urgently needed now to reduce the amount of fuel still required for the diesel generator during peak hours

The ongoing social, political and economic crisis in Haiti creates enormous challenges. Bethesda Medical Center excels in caring for the poor and underserved.

Today Haiti is facing one of the most difficult periods in its history yet the doors of Bethesda have never closed. Thank you for helping us bring healing, hope, and dignity to the people of Haiti” — Rodney Baptiste MD, Director

CAP HAITIEN, HAITI, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One night at 11:00 PM, a 9-year-old girl was rushed into the emergency room of the Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti struggling to breathe. She was having a severe asthma attack. Every breath was a fight. Her family told a painful story: they had gone to several clinics, but no one could help them because there was no electricity. When they arrived at Bethesda the situation was critical. Thanks to the small solar power system, emergency staff were able to turn on the equipment immediately and start nebulization treatment. Minutes later, her breathing began to improve. That night, electricity saved her life. Because Bethesda had solar power, a child went home alive. The emergency department opened in 2014 and has been growing ever since. As one of the only clinics in the area with 24-hour electricity, patients are regularly received in the middle of the night. Emergency care is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week—something that is difficult to find in Haiti. Even with this existing system, Bethesda must run its diesel generator 8 hours per day to accommodate peak loads. Financial support is sought to install a larger solar system. With reliable electricity, emergencies can be treated at any hour and more lives saved when others cannot.The Bethesda Medical Center in Haiti continues to save lives and improve health outcomes for thousands of patients in dire need annually. Mass migration from the capital city due to gang activity is increasing the pressure on the fragile healthcare system in the north of Haiti, and Bethesda is a continuing bright light providing care at this difficult time. Bethesda is a longstanding respected clinic in Vaudreuil, near Cap Haitien, Haiti. Begun as a mission outreach in 1961, Bethesda has matured into a comprehensive medical and dental center that is directed and staffed entirely by competent Haitian physicians, nurses, dentists, physical therapists and auxiliary staff. Bethesda’s respected medical director, Dr. Rodney Baptiste, grew up in the local community and now leads a staff of over 60 individuals.Bethesda provides care for over 90,000 patient visits annually including over 7,000 dental and 5,000 physical therapy visits. Over 6,300 child vaccinations are provided annually. Over 1,400 people were seen by a physician on mobile medical clinics last year when the staff travel to mountain villages where there is no health care. Bethesda operates a comprehensive HIV/AIDS clinic consisting of physicians, nurses, counsellors, social workers and healthcare assistants. This team supports patients through diagnosis and treatment with medication, counselling, support groups and financial assistance. It is literally a lifeline for patients who are living with HIV/AIDs. Patients are often co-infected with tuberculosis. the Bethesda TB clinic tests hundreds of patients annually finding over 25% positive. Fortunately both of these serious and infectious diseases are treatable.One patient's story: When a young mother of three — ages 9, 4, and 2 — arrived at Bethesda, she was extremely ill. For months, she had been unable to access her HIV medication and her health had declined to the point where she could barely stand. The team welcomed her with compassion, listened to her story, assessed her condition, and immediately began treatment. She received life-saving HIV medication, nutritional support, counseling, and consistent follow-up care. Within just three months, her life was transformed. Her strength returned, her health improved, and hope was renewed. Today, this mom is strong enough to work again, care for her children, and continue her regular visits to Bethesda, where staff walk alongside her in her journey toward lasting health.In addition to primary clinical care, Bethesda is helping to train the next generation of healthcare workers in Haiti. Under Dr. Rodney’s direction, Bethesda Medical Center receives students from all over the North Of Haiti to do their clinicals as part of their degrees in nursing, X-Ray tech, lab tech, medicine, dentistry and physical therapy. Bethesda is a comprehensive clinic providing 16 services across 3 key areas – preventative, acute and ongoing care. All care is subsidized and patients pay around 50% of the actual cost. As a faith based clinic, no one is turned away regardless of faith or ability to pay. Thanks to generous donors, Bethesda is able to provide care from a compassion fund to those who need it most and cannot afford to pay for their care.Individuals are encouraged to learn more about the Bethesda Medical Center on the website bethesdamedical.org or by writing to info@bethesdamedical.org. Bethesda continues to seek donations year round from individuals and agencies to subsidize care for patients. Facilities and equipment continually need improvement. Bethesda is moving forward with a large Solar Phase II project to triple current solar power capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Donations that arrive in conjunction with the Together for Haiti Match Day will be directed toward the Solar project. Outside of Match Day, donors are encouraged to donate directly to Bethesda which is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization named Healthcare in Haiti Inc dba Bethesda Medical Center.About Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual giving campaign uniting ten organizations serving communities across Haiti. From July 20–30, 2026, qualifying gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization receive a 50% match, with more than $50,000 in matching gifts available. Every donation and its match go directly to the organization selected by the donor.Learn more and support a participating organization at togetherforhaitimatchday.org.

Room to Heal, sharing the need to expand facilities at Bethesda Medical Center, Haiti

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