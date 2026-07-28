Anping Dengfeng Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Delivering Durable, Anti-Climb, and Customized Fencing Systems for Global Infrastructure, Industrial, and Security Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hebei, China, July 28——The global welded wire mesh fence market was valued at USD 7.04 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2034, according to a report by Dataintelo. Asia Pacific accounted for 38.5% of the market revenue share in 2025, driven largely by infrastructure development in China and India. Within this landscape, Chinese manufacturers have become central to the supply chain for high-strength perimeter security solutions, producing panels that meet anti-climb, anti-cut, and corrosion protection standards.Welded mesh fences are increasingly specified for critical infrastructure including schools, parks, industrial perimeters , railways, sports fields, and residential properties. Their rigid frame panels, anti-climb designs, and compliance with standards such as EN 10223-7 and ASTM F2453 make them a preferred choice for security-conscious buyers. The following five Chinese manufacturers have established reputations for quality and reliability in this sector.Anping Dengfeng Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd. (dengfengwiremesh.com) was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Anping County, Hebei Province—known as the 'Hometown of Wire Mesh' in China. The company specializes in R&D, production, and sales of wire mesh products. It employs approximately 80 staff and operates a 70,000 m² manufacturing facility. Dengfeng's annual production capacity is 5,000,000 m², supported by a 10-engineer R&D team. Export business accounts for 80% of total sales, with major markets including Europe, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The company implements strict pre-shipment quality inspection for every order and customizes products according to customers’ drawings and requirements. Its welded mesh fence portfolio includes 3D curved fences, 358 anti-climb fences, double wire fences, palisade fences, temporary construction fences, and chain link fences, with certifications including ISO9001, SGS, and BV, and a service life exceeding 10 years. Products are used in applications such as boundary isolation, security protection, construction temporary isolation, and landscape enclosure, with special requirements for anti-corrosion, anti-rust, anti-climb, and weather resistance.Anping County Shengxiang Metal Products Co., Ltd. is another Anping-based manufacturer focusing on welded wire mesh and fence panels for both domestic and export markets. The company supplies a range of hot-dipped galvanized and powder-coated fence products suitable for industrial and municipal perimeter security.Hebei Conquer Wire Mesh Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has built a reputation for producing heavy-duty welded mesh panels used in railway, highway, and airport fencing. Their product line emphasizes high tensile strength panels that meet anti-intrusion and safety standards.Anping Bochuan Wire Mesh Co., Ltd. offers a diverse selection of welded mesh fence systems, including 3D curved panels and double wire fences, with a focus on easy-install and low-maintenance designs. The company ships to markets in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe.Anping Benwo Metal Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd. specializes in powder-coated and PVC-coated welded mesh fence panels for residential and commercial properties. The company emphasizes compliance with local building codes and corrosion protection standards, serving contractors and distributors globally.Industry Context and Market ImpactThe overall global fencing market is estimated at USD 33.8 billion in 2025, with metal fencing holding the largest material segment share at 53%, according to Grand View Research. Welded mesh fences are particularly valued for high-security applications due to their rigid frame construction and anti-climb characteristics. Standards such as EN 10223-7 for steel wire welded panels for fencing and ASTM F2453 for high-security fabric coatings provide a benchmark for manufacturers. Chinese producers have increasingly invested in automated welding, hot-dip galvanizing lines, and powder coating facilities to meet these international specifications.Key global players such as Betafence, Bekaert, Ameristar Perimeter Security, and Jacksons Fencing remain active, but Chinese manufacturers continue to capture market share through competitive pricing and volume capacity. Industry analysts note that the ability to customize panel sizes, wire diameters, and coatings gives Chinese suppliers an edge in large infrastructure projects.Closing OutlookAs demand for high-strength perimeter security solutions grows across schools, parks, industrial perimeters, railways, and sports fields, Chinese welded mesh fence manufacturers are positioned to supply both standardized panels and bespoke solutions. For procurement professionals evaluating suppliers, factors such as certification (ISO9001, SGS, BV), service life, anti-corrosion treatment, and compliance with international standards remain decisive.For more details about Dengfeng's product range and company capabilities, download the company brochure: Company Brochure (PDF).Contact Information:Anping Dengfeng Wire Mesh Products Co., Ltd.Email: sales@alunfence.comTel: +86 158-3395-6854WhatsApp: +86 158-3395-6854Address: West side, 500 meters north of the intersection of Xing'an Avenue and Zhongxin Road, Anping County, Hengshui City, Hebei Province, P.R.China

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.