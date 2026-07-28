The Bible In Names Truth Decoded Unveils an Original Exploration of Biblical Names and Spiritual Meaning

Larissa Goloubova and Anna Goloubova The Biblical Name Code Across History — Concept Illustration Larissa Goloubova with The Bible in Names

Larissa Goloubova presents a work examining biblical names, spiritual transformation, and the search for deeper meaning through an interpretive framework.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larissa Goloubova announces the release of The Bible In Names Truth Decoded: The Name Code Reveals the Hidden Truth for Spiritual and Physical Transformation, a thought-provoking exploration that presents an original perspective on biblical names and their potential spiritual significance.

Through years of personal research and analysis, the book introduces readers to what the author describes as the Name Code, an interpretive approach that seeks to uncover deeper symbolic meanings preserved within the names recorded throughout Scripture.

The Bible In Names Truth Decoded examines the enduring consistency of biblical names across centuries of translation and interpretation. According to the author’s research, these names contain symbolic patterns that reveal a broader message about humanity’s spiritual journey and the process of inner transformation.

The inspiration for the book grew from the author’s desire to explore dimensions of Scripture that she believes have remained largely overlooked. Motivated by extensive study and reflection, Goloubova developed the Name Code as a way to examine biblical narratives from a fresh perspective. Her work seeks to encourage readers to engage more deeply with Scripture while considering the relationship between spiritual awareness, personal growth, and humanity’s search for truth.

Beyond its examination of biblical symbolism, the book emphasizes themes of inner awakening, harmony, and transformation. It encourages readers to pursue greater spiritual understanding while reflecting on humanity’s shared desire for peace, compassion, and higher purpose. Through its distinctive interpretive approach, the book invites thoughtful discussion about faith, consciousness, and the enduring relevance of biblical wisdom in contemporary life.

This book is written for readers interested in biblical studies, spiritual exploration, symbolic interpretation, and philosophical perspectives on Scripture. It will appeal to individuals seeking fresh approaches to biblical reflection, as well as those interested in spiritual growth, personal transformation, and discussions surrounding the deeper meanings found within sacred texts.

Larissa Goloubova is an author and researcher dedicated to exploring spiritual themes through original biblical interpretation. Through The Bible In Names Truth Decoded: The Name Code Reveals the Hidden Truth for Spiritual and Physical Transformation, she presents her research with the goal of inspiring readers to reflect more deeply on Scripture, spiritual awareness, and the transformative possibilities of personal discovery.

Website: https://www.biblicalnamecode.com

Facebook: Author Larissa Goloubova

The book is available at: https://a.co/d/0f4Ee6pJ

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