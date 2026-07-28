Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Brings Waves of Knowledge to Six Local Schools

Students and teachers from Baan Bangtao School join the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort team during the Waves of Knowledge programme, promoting marine conservation and sustainability. Students express their creativity by drawing marine creatures while learning about ocean conservation through the Waves of Knowledge programme. Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort's Marine Biological Center team celebrates another successful Waves of Knowledge session with students at Cherngtalay Municipal School (Tantiwit). Young students from Thalang Kindergarten learn how everyday waste can be transformed into something meaningful during the interactive Trash to Treasure workshop. Students from Ban Kalim School create handmade keychains from recycled materials, discovering how creativity can help reduce marine waste.

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort engaged over 200 students through its Waves of Knowledge programme, inspiring ocean conservation and sustainability.

PHUKET, THAILAND, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort has successfully concluded its Waves of Knowledge school outreach programme, bringing marine conservation and environmental education to six local schools across Phuket as part of its participation in the PHIST Sustainability Spotlight Campaign 2026.Led by the resort's Marine Biological Center (MBC) and Recreation team, the programme visited Thalang School, Cherngtalay Municipal School (Tantiwit), Baan Bangtao School, Ban Kalim School, Talicpittaya School, and Baan Manik School, engaging more than 200 students through interactive activities designed to inspire the next generation of ocean stewards.At the heart of the programme was "Trash to Treasure," an engaging educational workshop that introduced students to marine pollution, responsible waste sorting, and the importance of protecting Phuket's coastal ecosystems. Through storytelling, interactive games, and hands-on upcycling activities, students transformed discarded marine debris into handcrafted keychains, discovering how everyday waste can be given a meaningful second life while learning simple actions that help protect the oceans.The initiative reflects Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort's belief that meaningful sustainability begins with education. By working closely with local schools, the resort aims to foster environmental awareness from an early age and empower young people to become active participants in protecting their communities and marine environment.The Waves of Knowledge programme forms part of the resort's ongoing sustainability efforts through its award-winning Marine Biological Center, Phuket's only resort-based marine education facility. Through conservation initiatives, educational experiences, and community partnerships, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort continues to create positive environmental and social impact beyond the resort while supporting PHIST's vision of advancing sustainable tourism across Phuket.About Hyatt Regency Phuket ResortLocated on a hillside overlooking Kamala Bay, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers contemporary accommodations, panoramic ocean views, diverse dining experiences, family-friendly facilities, and unique sustainability initiatives through its Marine Biological Center. The resort provides guests with a tranquil retreat while offering easy access to Phuket's cultural and natural attractions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.