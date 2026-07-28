Beautifully Unbroken: A Life-Changing Invention Born of Loss, Cancer, Courage, and Faith Shares a Story of Resilience

Beautifully Unbroken by Lisa F. Crites Lisa F. Crites Logo

Lisa F. Crites chronicles how loss, breast cancer, courage, and unwavering faith inspired a patented medical invention supporting patients worldwide.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical journalist, award-winning entrepreneur, and patented inventor Lisa F. Crites, PhD (hc), introduces Beautifully Unbroken: A Life-Changing Invention Born of Loss, Cancer, Courage, and Faith, a deeply personal memoir chronicling an extraordinary journey from unimaginable hardship to renewed purpose.

Quickly reaching AMAZON BEST SELLER status and trending at No. 1 in multiple categories, including Cancer, Spiritual Biography, and Health and Spirituality, the book combines heartfelt storytelling with a powerful message of resilience, healing, faith, and innovation. Six weeks after publication, Beautifully Unbroken is still trending as an Amazon Best Seller in New Releases and has received dozens of five-star reviews.

Crites’ journey began with the sudden passing of her mother, followed closely by a breast cancer diagnosis and bilateral mastectomy. While medical treatment addressed the physical realities of her illness, the emotional process of recovery brought additional challenges, including grief, isolation, uncertainty, and the struggle to regain a sense of independence.

During her recovery, even basic activities such as showering became difficult and uncomfortable. After being expected to use a plastic trash bag to protect her surgical sites, Crites recognized a significant and often-overlooked gap in post-surgical patient care.

That experience inspired the creation of The SHOWER SHIRT®, the first and only patented water-resistant garment designed to help protect chest surgery patients while showering. Protected under U.S. Patent No. 8,516,613, the garment was developed to provide patients with greater comfort, protection, independence, and dignity during recovery.

What began as a personal solution has since become a widely recognized medical innovation supporting patients around the world. The invention also earned Crites national recognition as a winner of the 2015 InnovateHER Challenge, an initiative honoring innovations that improve the lives of women.

Through Beautifully Unbroken, readers discover how adversity became the foundation for compassion-driven innovation. Rather than allowing grief, illness, and uncertainty to define her future, Crites transformed those experiences into an opportunity to serve others through creativity, determination, and faith.

The memoir presents healing not as a simple progression from illness to wellness, but as a deeply personal process that continues long after treatment ends. With honesty, reflection, and moments of subtle humor, Crites explores the emotional weight of recovery while demonstrating how life’s most difficult chapters can lead to greater strength, deeper understanding, and meaningful change.

The book also examines themes of courage, purpose, perseverance, and the transformative power of hope. Crites describes faith not as a single turning point, but as a steady source of guidance throughout every stage of loss, recovery, invention, and reinvention.

Beautifully Unbroken will resonate with cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, inventors, and readers navigating their own seasons of adversity. It offers reassurance that healing does not follow a fixed timeline and demonstrates how real-world challenges can inspire practical solutions that improve the lives of others.

“This is not just a book about breast cancer. This is a book about a patient who chose to invent a product for the betterment of future breast cancer patients. It is about a woman who walked into the most powerful rooms in the country to fight for breast cancer patients—and for every mother, sister, and daughter who may eventually be affected by breast cancer.” — LJK

Proceeds from each book sold will be donated to breast cancer support groups and nonprofit organizations serving breast cancer patients.

About Lisa F. Crites:

Lisa F. Crites is an award-winning inventor, entrepreneur, health and medical journalist, corporate healthcare consultant, media strategist, public speaker, and creator of The SHOWER SHIRT®. With more than 30 years of experience in health and medical journalism, corporate communications, marketing, and news issue management, Crites began her television career as the original health and medical news anchor and reporter for Central Florida News 13 in Orlando. Her work and invention have been featured by major media organizations, including Forbes, Reader’s Digest, The Huffington Post, FOX News, CBS, NBC, CNN, and Lifetime Television’s The Balancing Act.

Through Beautifully Unbroken: A Life-Changing Invention Born of Loss, Cancer, Courage, and Faith, Crites shares an honest and uplifting account of rebuilding after profound loss while demonstrating how compassion, creativity, courage, and unwavering faith can transform personal hardship into lasting hope for others.

The book is available at:

https://showershirtinventor.com

https://lisashowershirt.com

https://a.co/d/086JBMeB

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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