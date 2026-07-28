Notice of Board's Intent to Consider Puchase/Sale Agreement for Real Property on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St, Rm 160, Brooksville, Florida, intends to consider a purchase agreement for the purchase of real estate in Hernando County, Florida and further described as:

Commencing at the South corner of Lot 8, Block 5, HALEMONT ADDITION, SECTION 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Pages 34 and 35, Public Records of Hernando County, Florida, go thence North 28°28'25" East, along the Northwesterly right-of-way line of State Road No. 45 (also known as U.S. Route No. 41, a 100 foot right of way as it exists in 1965), a distance of 111.28 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, a distance of 100.00 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way line of said State Road No. 45 and the Point of Beginning, thence North 28°28'25" East along the said Southeasterly right of way line of State Road No. 45 a distance of 650.00, thence North 86°52'13" East, a distance of 510.33 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Mildred Avenue (a 50 foot right of way as it exists in 1965), thence South 01°35'13" West along the said West right of way line of Mildred Avenue, a distance of 555.49 feet to its point of intersection with the North right of way line of Lamar Avenue (a 60 foot right of way as it exists in 1965), thence South 86°52′13" West along said North right of way line of Lamar Avenue, a distance of 805.27 feet to the Point of Beginning.

LESS the following described parcel: Commencing at the South corner of Lot 8, Block 5, HALEMONT ADDITION, SECTION 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Pages 34 and 35, Public Records of Hernando County, Florida, go thence North 28°28'25" East, along the Northwesterly right-of-way line of State Road No. 45 (also known as U.S. Route No. 41, a 100 foot right of way as it exists in 1965), a distance of 111.28 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, a distance of 100.00 feet to a point on the Southeasterly right of way line of said State Road No. 45 and the Point of Beginning, thence North 28°28"25" East along the said Southeasterly right of way line of State Road No. 45, a distance of 196.29 feet; thence South 61°31′35" East 150.00 feet, thence South 28°28'25" West 104.00 feet to a point on the North right of way line of Lamar Avenue (a 60 foot right of way as it exists in 1965), thence South 86°52'13" West along the said North right of way line of Lamar Avenue, a distance of 176.12 feet to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO LESS the following described parcel: Commencing at the South corner of Lot 8, Block 5, HALEMONT ADDITION, SECTION 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Pages 34 and 35, Public Records of Hernando County, Florida, go thence North 28°28'25" East, a distance of 111.28 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, a distance of 100.00 feet, thence North 28°28"25" East, a distance of 196.29 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, a distance of 150.00 feet, thence South 28°28'25" West, a distance of 104.00 feet, thence North 86°52'13" East a distance of 377.11 feet, thence North 03°00'37" West, a distance of 46.74 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence continue North 03°00'37" West, a distance of 61.00 feet, thence North 86°59'23" East, a distance of 135.00 feet, thence South 03'00'37" East, a distance of 61.00 feet, thence South 86°59'23" West, a distance of 135.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel ID No.: R22 222 19 3420 0000 0013

Key No.: 146292

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING (OUTPARCEL DESCRIPTION):

A parcel of land lying and being a part of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 19 East and also being a part of that certain parcel of land described in Official Records Book 2048, Pages 1820 and 1821, Public Records of Hernando County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the most Southerly corner of Lot 8 Block 5, HALEMONT ADDITION, SECTION 2, as recorded in Plat Book 5, Pages 34 and 35 of said Public Records; Thence North 28°28'25" East along the Westerly Right of Way line of U.S. Highway 41 (Broad Street), 111.28 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, 100.00 feet to the Easterly Right of Way line of U.S. Highway 41 (Broad Street); thence North 28°28'25" East, along said Easterly Right of Way line, 196.29 feet to the Northwest corner of that certain tract of land described in Official Records Book 1442, Pages 1295 and 1296 of said Public Records and the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 28°28'25" East, along said Easterly Right of Way line, 156.81 feet; thence South 72°06'49" E, 19.33 feet; thence South 28°28'25" W 11.64 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East 109.00 feet; thence South 03°18'19" East 135.40 feet; thence South 77°18'16" West 65.50 feet; thence South 28°28'25" West 13.78 feet to the Northeast Corner of that certain tract of land described in Official Records Book 1442, Pages 1295 and 1296 of said Public Records; thence North 61°31'35" West, along the Northerly Boundary of said certain tract, 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Excluded Outparcel Parcel ID No.: R22 222 19 3420 0000 0131

Excluded Outparcel Key No.: 00146372

Commencing at the South corner of Lot 8, Block 5, HALEMONT ADDITION, SECTION 2, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 5, Pages 34 and 35, Public Records of Hernando County, Florida, go thence North 28°28'25" East, a distance of 111.28 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, a distance of 100.00 feet, thence North 28°28'25" East, a distance of 196.29 feet; thence South 61°31'35" East, a distance of 150.00 feet, thence South 28°28'25" West, a distance of 104.00 feet, thence North 86°52'13" East a distance of 377.11 feet, thence North 03°00'37" West, a distance of 46.74 feet to the Point of Beginning, thence continue North 03°00'37" West, a distance of 61.00 feet, thence North 86°59'23" East, a distance of 135.00 feet, thence South 03'00'37" East, a distance of 61.00 feet, thence South 86°59'23" West, a distance of 135.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel ID No.: R22 222 19 3420 0000 0060

Key No.: 146354

THIS PROPOSED PURCHASE/SALE AGREEMENT may be inspected by the public in the Hernando County Administrative Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive Brooksville, FL 34604, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., M-F, legal holidays excepted.

YOU HAVE A RIGHT to appear and be heard at this public meeting and/or to send any written objections to the County Commissioners at 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, Florida 34604.

YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED that if any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board of County Commissioners, with respect to the subject matter of the hearing, that person will need to ensure a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.

ALL PERSONS INTERESTED in the above matter are invited to attend and be heard.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons with disabilities needing a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding should contact Maryellen Waite, ADA Coordinator, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville, FL 34604, telephone (352) 540-6452. If hearing impaired, please call 711 for assistance.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLORIDA

/s/ ___________________________ (SEAL)

Douglas Chorvat, Jr., Clerk

By: _____________________________

Deputy Clerk

Publish: July 21, 2026