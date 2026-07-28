The Least of These Inspires Readers to Discover Christ Through Compassion for the Forgotten

The Least of These by Manny & Mary Ann King

Manny and Mary Ann King share powerful true stories of redemption, hope, and faith that reveal God's heart for those often overlooked by society.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manny and Mary Ann King introduce The Least of These: Finding Jesus Among the Broken, an inspiring collection of true stories that highlights the transforming power of compassion, faith, and genuine human connection. Drawing from their experiences serving individuals in parks, shelters, prisons, and communities often overlooked, the authors offer readers an authentic glimpse into lives forever changed through love, perseverance, and the hope found in Christ. The book challenges believers to look beyond appearances and embrace a deeper understanding of God's heart for the marginalized.

In The Least of These: Finding Jesus Among the Broken, the Kings recount encounters with individuals whose lives have been shaped by homelessness, addiction, incarceration, rejection, trauma, and profound loss. Rather than defining people by their circumstances, each story reveals the dignity, resilience, and value present in every individual. Through personal testimonies and biblical reflection, the book demonstrates how compassion, friendship, and faithful presence can become powerful instruments of restoration while reminding readers that every person is deeply loved by God.

Beyond sharing compelling testimonies, the book explores themes of discipleship, mercy, forgiveness, and the importance of building meaningful relationships with those who are often ignored or misunderstood. The Kings encourage readers to move beyond fear, prejudice, and labels in order to see people through the eyes of Christ. Their message emphasizes that lasting change frequently begins with simple acts of kindness and a willingness to walk alongside others with patience and compassion.

The book is written for individuals seeking to live out their faith in practical ways, as well as pastors, ministry leaders, churches, outreach organizations, volunteers, and anyone passionate about serving vulnerable communities. Readers will find biblical encouragement, inspiring examples of transformed lives, and practical motivation to engage more deeply with the needs of those around them. It serves as both a testimony and a call to action for believers who desire to reflect Christ's love through everyday service.

Manny and Mary Ann King are authors devoted to sharing stories that reflect God's compassion for the forgotten and inspire others to serve with humility and faith. Through years of ministry among individuals facing homelessness, addiction, incarceration, and hardship, they have witnessed the life-changing impact of unconditional love rooted in the Gospel. With The Least of These: Finding Jesus Among the Broken, they invite readers to discover that those the world often overlooks remain deeply seen, valued, and loved by God.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0dUEB510

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