Orange Biomed to Showcase Microfluidic-based HbA1c Technology and 'M.A.P. Your Health' Initiative at ADCES 2026

Orange Biomed is participating in ADCES 2026 to showcase its microfluidic-based HbA1c technology and 'M.A.P. Your Health' initiative.

Spotlighting reagent-free A1C technology and patient-centered education for diabetes care professionals.

At Orange Biomed, we believe innovation goes beyond developing medical devices—it means equipping diabetes educators with practical tools that help patients better understand and manage their health” — Yeaseul Park, Co-President of Orange Biomed

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed , a medical technology innovator pioneering the world’s first protein-free HbA1c(A1C) measurement through single-cell analysis, powered by microfluidic Bio-MEMS technology, today announced that it will participate in the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place August 7–10 in Columbus, Ohio.At Booth #1230, Orange Biomed will feature an interactive demonstration using red blood cell models to illustrate how its platform analyzes individual red blood cells at the single-cell level—without protein reagents, calibration, or cold-chain storage. Complementing the exhibition, the company will present an Emerging Science Industry Poster titled "A novel microfluidic-based HbA1c testing method by analyzing the stiffness of red blood cells," showcasing the scientific advances behind its proprietary technology.As one of the leading gatherings for diabetes care professionals, ADCES brings together ㅡmore than 14,000 certified diabetes care and education specialists, nurses, pharmacists, primary care providers, and other healthcare professionals who play a vital role in diabetes management. Recognizing that innovative monitoring technology delivers the greatest impact when combined with effective patient education, Orange Biomed will highlight not only its technological innovation but also its commitment to empowering healthcare professionals and the people they serve.That commitment is reflected in " M.A.P. Your Health " (Monitor, Adapt, Prevent), Orange Biomed's global initiative promoting proactive chronic disease management. The campaign encourages individuals to better understand their health, build sustainable daily habits, and help prevent long-term complications through continuous monitoring and informed decision-making."At Orange Biomed, we believe innovation goes beyond developing medical devices—it means equipping diabetes educators with practical tools that help patients better understand and manage their health," said Yeaseul Park, Co-President of Orange Biomed. "ADCES provides a valuable opportunity to engage with professionals who share this mission, and we look forward to exchanging ideas as we demonstrate how our microfluidic A1C technology and the M.A.P. Your Health initiative can support better diabetes care."Orange Biomed invites conference attendees, partners, and members of the media to visit Booth #1230 and attend its Emerging Science Industry Poster presentation.Event Details:- Exhibition Booth: Booth #1230 (Greater Columbus Convention Center)- Exhibition Dates: August 7–10, 2026- Presentation : Emerging Science Industry Poster Session- Poster Title: A novel microfluidic-based HbA1c testing method by analyzing the stiffness of red blood cells- Presentation Schedule: Saturday, August 8, 2026, 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM (EDT)About Orange BiomedOrange Biomed is dedicated to solving unmet needs in chronic disease management. Its flagship product, the OBM rapid A1c, is a microfluidic-based A1C testing platform designed to bring advanced diabetes monitoring closer to patients. Beyond technology innovation, Orange Biomed also promotes proactive chronic disease management through its global "M.A.P. Your Health" initiative, encouraging individuals to monitor, adapt, and prevent chronic disease complications.Recognized in Fortune Korea's "Top 40 Emerging South Korean Healthcare Innovations," Orange Biomed is actively accelerating its momentum in the U.S. market. The company is currently preparing a 510(k) submission to the FDA for potential over-the-counter (OTC) clearance, followed by a point-of-care (POC) application submission to expand access to innovative diabetes care.Note : OBM rapid A1c is an investigational device. It has not been cleared by the U.S. FDA and is not available for commercial sale in the United States.

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