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Highlighting Companies with Expertise in Bearing Design, Quality Control, and Customized Industrial Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 28, 2026 —China's pillow block bearing industry continues to strengthen its global supply role, with five manufacturers standing out for their production scale, quality systems and market reach. Among them, Hebei Hailan Bearing Manufacture Co., Ltd ( FKD Bearing ) offers a comprehensive portfolio of mounted bearing units backed by multi-certification compliance and high export capacity.Industry ContextThe global bearings market was estimated at USD 58.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 143.6 billion by 2034, according to Global Market Insights. The pillow block bearing (mounted bearing) segment alone was valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2024, as reported by IndexBox. Plummer blocks, a key sub-type, accounted for roughly 42.51% of the mounted bearing revenue share in 2024, per Fortune Business Insights. China's ball bearing exports reached USD 6.53 billion in 2024, representing 19.9% of global exports, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.Below are five China-based pillow block bearing manufacturers that have demonstrated consistent production capability, quality certifications and export performance.1. Hebei Hailan Bearing Manufacture Co., Ltd (FKD Bearing)Established in 1988, Hebei Hailan Bearing Manufacture Co., Ltd is a Chinese bearing manufacturer and exporter located in Linxi County, Hebei – the “Hometown of Bearing” in China. The company operates a 100,000m² facility with over 400 employees, including 30 technicians and engineers. Annual production and sales exceed 20 million pieces of pillow block bearings, deep groove ball bearings, taper roller bearings and other types. Over 90% of products are exported to more than 68 countries and regions across EU, Asia, South America and Africa.The company's UCP200 series pillow block bearing (product code 5819) holds multiple certifications issued by CQC and CQM, including ISO 9001:2015 (cert number 00124Q31127R6M/1300), ISO 14001:2015 (00125E30330R1M/1300), ISO 45001:2018 (00125S30215R1M), and ISO 50001:2018 (00225EN006R1M), all applicable globally. These certifications cover the production and processing of outer spherical ball bearings, deep groove ball bearings, tapered roller bearings, self-aligning ball bearings and thrust ball bearings.FKD Bearing offers an extensive product range including pillow block units (UCP200 series), square flange units (UCF series), oval flange units (UCFL series), flange cartridge units (UCFC series), take-up units (UCT series), adjustable flange units (UCFA series), screw conveyor hanger units (UCHA series), insert bearings (UC200 series), agricultural bearings (e.g., W208PPB5), stainless steel bearings with plastic or stainless steel housings, pressed housing units, and ball bearings with eccentric collar. Products are rated at speeds up to 3,000 RPM, with materials including chrome steel GCr15, QT450 ductile iron, and cast iron. The company accepts OEM/ODM customization with a monthly capacity of 2 million pieces, lead time of 30–45 days, and MOQ of 1,000 pieces.Website: www.ok-bearing.com Contact: Mr. Ding | Email: fkd.sales10@ok-bearing.com | WhatsApp: +86 18641181263 | Tel: +86 319 372 56562. FK Bearing Group Co., Ltd.Based in Quanzhou, Fujian province, FK Bearing Group Co., Ltd. was designated as a “Manufacturing Single Item Champion Enterprise” for bearing units in China by the Quanzhou Bureau of Industry and Information Technology in 2025. The company specializes in mounted bearing units and is recognized for innovation in precision bearing housing manufacturing. Its products serve the industrial machinery, agricultural and mining sectors.3. Fujian Fushan Bearing Co., Ltd.Fujian Fushan Bearing Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer focusing on pillow block bearings and agricultural bearings. The company is headquartered in Fujian and has supplied mounted bearing units to both domestic and international customers, particularly in agricultural machinery applications where durability and seal performance are critical.4. Jiangsu SUXIN Bearing Housings Co., Ltd.Jiangsu SUXIN Bearing Housings Co., Ltd., located in Jiangsu province, is a dedicated producer of bearing housings and mounted bearing units. The company is known for its expertise in cast iron and ductile iron housing manufacturing, supplying pillow block, flange and take-up housing configurations for industrial transmission systems.5. Zhongda (Hebei) Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Zhongda (Hebei) Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in Hebei province, a primary bearing production cluster in China. The company manufactures a wide range of pillow block bearings, insert bearings and flange units, with output distributed across agricultural, mining and general industrial applications. Its production base benefits from the region's mature supply chain for raw materials and heat treatment.Market Impact and OutlookGlobal demand for pillow block bearings is driven by the expansion of agricultural mechanization, material handling equipment and industrial automation. Chinese manufacturers collectively supply a large share of the world's mounted bearing units, supported by integrated casting, machining and assembly capabilities. The five companies listed above each bring specific strengths: Hebei Hailan (FKD) offers the broadest certified product range and highest export ratio; FK Bearing Group holds a government “Single Item Champion” recognition; Fujian Fushan focuses on agricultural segment solutions; SUXIN specializes in housings; and Zhongda leverages regional supply chain advantages. Buyers evaluating long-term partners may prioritize certification compliance, customization flexibility and delivery reliability.

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