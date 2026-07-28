Truth Heals All Wounds A Woman's Guide to Emotional Healing That Lasts by Theresa McGregor

Inspires a journey toward lasting restoration.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and licensed counselor Theresa McGregor presents Truth Heals All Wounds: A Woman's Guide to Emotional Healing That Lasts, a Christian nonfiction book that offers women a practical and compassionate path toward emotional restoration. Combining professional counseling experience, personal testimony, biblical truth, and relatable storytelling, the book addresses the emotional wounds that often remain hidden beneath the demands of everyday life. Its message encourages readers to move beyond simply managing pain and begin pursuing lasting healing rooted in truth and faith.

In Truth Heals All Wounds: A Woman's Guide to Emotional Healing That Lasts, McGregor helps readers recognize that emotions are not obstacles to ignore but valuable indicators that can lead to deeper healing. The book explores how unresolved pain, loss, betrayal, trauma, and generational patterns of emotional isolation affect personal growth and relationships. Through practical insight and Scripture-based reflection, readers are guided toward reconnecting with God, themselves, and the people around them with greater freedom and authenticity.

The inspiration for the book grows from McGregor's own life experiences, including the profound grief of losing a child and the healing that followed divorce, as well as her work as a licensed counselor serving women through life's most difficult seasons. Drawing from both personal and professional perspectives, she wrote this resource to assure readers that healing is possible through honesty, compassion, and a willingness to embrace God's transforming work. Her goal is to provide a trusted guide for women seeking hope beyond temporary solutions.

Beyond addressing emotional recovery, the book explores themes of identity, resilience, forgiveness, and spiritual renewal. It challenges the belief that time alone heals emotional wounds, instead emphasizing that lasting restoration is found by confronting pain with truth, grace, and intentional growth. Readers are encouraged to replace patterns of avoidance with healthy emotional awareness while discovering renewed confidence and purpose through their relationship with God.

Theresa McGregor is a licensed counselor, wife, mother, and author whose work reflects a deep commitment to helping women experience authentic healing through biblical truth and compassionate care. Her combination of professional expertise and personal experience brings credibility and empathy to the challenges many women quietly carry. With Truth Heals All Wounds: A Woman's Guide to Emotional Healing That Lasts, McGregor offers an encouraging resource that empowers readers to embrace lasting healing, renewed hope, and the freedom that comes through truth.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/03HYi0eM

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