Outmatic Brings .NET Support to Vespa.ai OSS for Enterprise AI Search and Agentic Applications

New partnership makes Vespa’s hybrid retrieval, advanced ranking, and real-time serving capabilities accessible to the enterprise .NET ecosystem

TRONDHEIM, NORWAY, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vespa.ai , developer of the Vespa AI Search Platform , today announced support for .NET through Vespa.Net, an open-source client developed and maintained by Outmatic , experts in AI-powered search and applied AI with a strong focus on the .NET ecosystem.The release brings Vespa OSS to one of the world’s largest enterprise developer ecosystems. Organizations using .NET can now integrate Vespa directly into their existing applications and development workflows, making it easier to build vector search, hybrid retrieval, machine-learned ranking, recommendations, conversational AI, and AI agents on Vespa.Until now, .NET teams adopting Vespa typically needed to build and maintain their own integration layer or introduce another language into their application stack. Vespa.Net removes that barrier by providing a purpose-built interface between .NET applications and Vespa OSS.This is particularly significant for enterprise and mid-market organizations with substantial investments in Microsoft technologies. These companies can adopt Vespa’s advanced search and ranking capabilities while retaining their existing .NET skills, tools, application architectures, and operational practices.“Millions of developers use .NET to build business-critical enterprise applications, but they have historically had fewer options when adopting advanced, large-scale AI search,” said Jon Bratseth, CEO of Vespa.ai. “Vespa.Net opens Vespa OSS to this important community, enabling .NET teams to combine their existing applications with Vespa’s retrieval, ranking, machine learning, and real-time serving capabilities.”“As a .NET-focused team, we knew exactly what was missing: we wanted what Vespa could do without having to leave our established stack,” said Alessandro Petrelli, Chairman and Founder of Outmatic. “We originally built Vespa.Net for our own client projects. We are maintaining it in the open because access to reliable, high-performance search infrastructure shouldn’t depend on which programming language an organization uses.”Under the partnership, Outmatic will continue developing and maintaining Vespa.Net as an open-source project while providing implementation and engineering services for organizations building Vespa-based applications in .NET.About OutmaticOutmatic is an engineering partner specializing in AI-powered search and applied AI, with a strong focus on the .NET ecosystem. They deliver end-to-end implementations, from architecture and integration to retrieval and ranking, to production handover, helping mid-market and enterprise companies turn AI into reliable business systems.About VespaVespa.ai develops the Vespa AI Search Platform, enabling organizations to build high-performance AI search, recommendations, conversational AI, and AI agents on a single platform. Trusted by companies including Yahoo, Spotify, Perplexity, and AlphaSense, Vespa combines retrieval, ranking, machine learning inference, and real-time serving to deliver high relevance, predictable latency, and massive scalability without the complexity of multiple specialized systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.