Statement From Governor Kathy Hochul on President Trump’s Executive Order Targeting Mail-In Voting

“President Trump does not get to rewrite election law or suppress the right to vote with the stroke of a pen. That’s why New York challenged this unlawful executive order from the very beginning.

“New York’s elections are secure. Our laws are clear. And the Constitution does not give the President the authority to override the longstanding role of states in administering their own elections.

“When Americans stop buying what you’re selling, you don’t get to rewrite the rules. If President Trump believes in his record, he should make his case to the American people instead of meddling in our elections and making it harder for eligible Americans to vote. I’ll never stop fighting to protect New Yorkers’ sacred right to vote and the integrity of our elections.”