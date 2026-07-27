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Statement of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Representative Lance Gooden

Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A) and 17A(c)(1), the Committee on Ethics has extended the matter regarding Representative Lance Gooden, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Conduct on June 10, 2026.

The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter on or before November 9, 2026.

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Statement of the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics Regarding Representative Lance Gooden

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