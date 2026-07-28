SMM Raja Launches 2026 Platform Redesign, New Yuvraj Panel for Resellers, and Expanded Social Media Services

MUMBAI, INDIA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMM Raja, a social media marketing panel serving customers worldwide since 2014, has announced a major platform update featuring a completely redesigned interface for 2026, the launch of its Yuvraj Panel reseller solution, and a significant expansion of its social media boosting services.The update reflects the company's ongoing focus on reliability, usability, and equipping both individual users and resellers with the tools they need to grow across today's major social platforms.A Redesigned Platform for 2026At the center of the announcement is a fully modernized platform interface. The redesign delivers a cleaner, faster, and more intuitive experience, making it easier for users to navigate services, place orders, and manage their accounts. The refreshed design brings SMM Raja's user experience in line with current standards and positions the platform for continued growth."Our goal with this redesign was simple: make the platform faster, clearer, and easier to use for everyone, whether they are placing their first order or managing hundreds," said a SMM Raja spokesperson. "The 2026 experience reflects how much the platform, and our community, has grown."Introducing the Yuvraj Panel for ResellersA key highlight of the announcement is the launch of the Yuvraj Panel, a dedicated solution that allows anyone to launch their own branded social media marketing panel. Built for resellers, the Yuvraj Panel enables users to offer SMM Raja's services under their own brand, with hosted payments and dedicated support handled on their behalf.The solution is aimed at entrepreneurs and small businesses looking to enter the social media services market without the technical overhead of building and maintaining their own infrastructure. More information about the reseller solution is available at https://www.smmraja.com/yuvraj-panel "The Yuvraj Panel removes the barriers that usually stop people from starting their own panel business," the spokesperson added. "There is no code and no server setup required, so users can focus on sales while we handle the technical side."Expanded Social Media Boosting ServicesAlongside the redesign and reseller launch, SMM Raja has significantly expanded its range of social media boosting services across the major networks. The broader lineup gives users more options to support their growth strategies, with a continued emphasis on delivery reliability and service quality.The company noted that the expanded catalog is designed to meet evolving demand as social platforms and user needs continue to change heading into 2026.About SMM RajaSMM Raja is a social media marketing panel that has provided services to customers worldwide since 2014. The platform offers a wide range of social media services, an API for resellers, and its Yuvraj Panel solution for those looking to launch their own branded panel. SMM Raja is focused on delivering reliable, affordable, and accessible social media marketing tools for individuals, businesses, and resellers.For more information, visit https://www.smmraja.com/ Address: Mumbai, India

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