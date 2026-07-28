Toss the Coin Rebrands Gambhir Cosmetic Medicine into Lunamé to Scale U.S. Nationwide Growth

Full-suite marketing and branding agency Toss the Coin transitions a founder-led practice into a premium, scalable institutional brand.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full-suite marketing and branding agency Toss the Coin Limited (TTC) announced the completion of the corporate rebrand of Gambhir Cosmetic Medicine, a U.S.-based medical aesthetics practice with a 20-year legacy of physician-led care. The practice has officially transitioned to its new identity: Lunamé.As Gambhir Cosmetic prepared for multi-location expansion, it needed to institutionalize its clinical reputation so the brand could scale independently of their physical presence. TTC orchestrated the five-month transformation through its proprietary branding framework, PRISM+ , covering strategy, research, naming, and visual identity Data-Driven Strategy & PositioningTo guide the transition, TTC analyzed insights from approximately 1,400 patient survey responses. The data assisted in identifying the core principles patients valued most: honest guidance and ethical restraint.TTC utilized these insights to position the brand around a premium physician-led sanctuary. This strategy culminated in the new brand promise : Clinical Expertise. Natural Results.“Partnering with Toss the Coin allowed us to look at our practice through the eyes of our patients. Transitioning from a family name to Lunamé was an exercise in trust, but the strategic framework TTC brought to the table ensured that our core value, ethical restraint as a form of expertise, remained entirely intact. We now have a premium, modern visual identity and a scalable brand foundation that will confidently carry our legacy into every new clinic we open across the United States.”Sudhakar Goverdhanam, Board Chairman, Lunamé (formerly Gambhir Cosmetic Medicine)“Founder-led practices often hit a natural ceiling when attempting to scale across borders because their reputation is tied exclusively to the founders themselves. With Lunamé, we focused heavily on the human element, taking twenty years of patient trust and transforming it into an institutional brand story. The data from 1,400 patients clearly highlighted a desire for restraint and safety. We built a brand framework that scales that exact clinical promise without losing the practice's creative soul.”Nithya Radhakrishnan, Chief Experience Officer, Toss the CoinNaming and Moonlight-Inspired IdentityThe new name, Lunamé, blends luna (the moon) and aimé (French for loved), ending in a soft "mé" to reflect that beauty is deeply personal. The moon serves as the core metaphor for the practice, representing natural change and quiet confidence as it shifts phases gracefully while remaining itself. The brand team at TTC translated this narrative into a comprehensive visual ecosystem, anchoring the brand with a clean wordmark that features a subtle crescent moon tucked into the letter "E," paired with a luxurious color palette combining sage greens, soft pinks, warm browns, and a signature 'Winter Hazel' tone.To ensure seamless continuity for the future, the rebrand protects twenty years of established brand equity by keeping all core clinical standards, personalized consultation pathways, and natural outcomes entirely unchanged. By deploying scalable brand guidelines across physical clinic signage, lab coats, product packaging, stationery, and a launch video, TTC has shifted the practice from a founder-dependent model to an institutional authority. Lunamé is now structurally ready to open new locations while delivering a premium, consistent experience across every market.About LunaméGambhir Cosmetic Medicine is a U.S.-based medical aesthetics practice with over 20 years of experience in physician-led care. The practice offers injectables, skin and laser treatments, and regenerative care. It has built a loyal patient base through honest guidance, natural-looking outcomes, and care that never felt rushed or transactional.About Toss the CoinToss the Coin Limited is a growth-accelerating, full-suite B2B marketing consulting agency with over 13 years of experience and a team of 75+ creative problem solvers, serving 150+ referenceable customers. Operating at the intersection of AI-infused workflows, impactful storytelling, and visual communication, TTC helps businesses grow through marketing strategies that are creative, responsible, and sustainable. A proud woman-first organization, TTC is ISO 27001:2022 certified and listed on the BSE.Learn more: www.tossthe.co.in

Watch how the Lunamé visual identity comes alive through motion, transforming the crescent moon into a distinctive brand signature.

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