Eros Innovation and Thakers High Tech Partner to Advance Sovereign AI, Semiconductor, Space, Defence, Healthcare and DPI

Collaboration spans semiconductors, space, defence, healthcare and digital public infrastructure under India's sovereign technology agenda

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eros Innovation, a global Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence technology company, and Thakers High Tech LLP today announced a strategic collaboration to jointly research, develop and commercialise next-generation technologies across Sovereign AI, Semiconductor Technologies, Space, Defence, Healthcare and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for India and global markets.The collaboration brings together Eros Innovation's expertise in sovereign AI, multimodal foundation models, Cultural Intelligence, healthcare AI and digital platforms with Thakers High Tech LLP's expertise in semiconductor design, embedded systems, aerospace and space technologies.Thakers High Tech LLP has built significant expertise in advanced semiconductor and space technologies and has worked closely with the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, IN-SPACe, government departments, academia and industry on strategic technology initiatives. Its affiliated organisations have also contributed to semiconductor design, VLSI skill development and advanced engineering capabilities in India.Together, the two organisations will collaborate in key areas including:- Sovereign AI Foundation Models- Cultural Intelligence- Semiconductor Technologies and AI Hardware- Space Technologies- Defence AI- Preventive Healthcare AI- Digital Public Infrastructure- Advanced Research and Skill DevelopmentThe partnership aims to create globally competitive technologies while supporting India's vision of technological self-reliance through innovation, research, and deep technology development.As part of its long-term vision, Eros Innovation is also developing the Eros Institute for Sovereign Intelligence, a global research initiative that will bring together leading universities, research institutions, government organisations and industry partners to advance frontier research in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare, space technologies and Digital Public Infrastructure.Kishore Lulla, Founder and Executive Chairman, Eros Innovation, said: “Artificial Intelligence and strategic technologies will define the next era of national competitiveness. Our vision is to build trusted, sovereign technologies that combine world-class AI with India's strengths in culture, science and innovation. This collaboration is an important step towards developing globally competitive technologies from India that can serve governments, enterprises and society.”Pinakin Thaker, Founder, Thakers High Tech LLP, who worked at SAC, ISRO for more than 38 years on technology development for social applications, said: “By combining advanced engineering, semiconductor and space technology expertise with frontier AI capabilities, this collaboration creates an opportunity to accelerate innovation across strategic sectors. We look forward to jointly developing technologies that contribute to India's leadership in deep technology and innovation.”The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fostering research, innovation, talent development and technology commercialisation through partnerships with leading academic institutions, government agencies and industry partners in India and internationally.About Eros InnovationEros Innovation is a Sovereign AI and Cultural Intelligence company headquartered in the Isle of Man, with operations across the United Kingdom, India and the Middle East. The Company is building trusted AI infrastructure for governments, enterprises and consumers through proprietary foundation models, multimodal AI platforms, Digital Public Infrastructure and intelligent applications spanning culture, education, healthcare and the creator economy.At the core of the platform is the Eros Large Cultural Model (LCM) family, including Eros LCM-Vision, Eros LCVM-Voice and Eros LCMM-Music, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Unlike conventional large language models trained primarily on publicly available internet data, the Eros models are built on a proprietary corpus of approximately 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, ethically sourced cultural tokens, derived from more than 11,000 films, 100,000 characters, music, dialogue, mythology and cultural knowledge accumulated over four decades. The corpus has been independently valued at US$1.7 billion by OxValue.AI, a University of Oxford spin-out.The Eros AI platform powers a portfolio of businesses including Eros Universe, Eros Brahmand, Eros AI Vidya, Eros Music World, Eros Wellness, Eros Experiences and sovereign AI solutions for governments and enterprises. Built on a common AI infrastructure stack, these platforms enable the creation, protection, monetisation and responsible deployment of cultural and domain-specific intelligence at scale.Eros Innovation's mission is to become the world's trusted Cultural Intelligence Infrastructure, building sovereign, ethical AI systems that preserve, enhance and responsibly commercialise culture while advancing innovation across education, healthcare, tourism, media, digital identity and strategic national infrastructure.About Thakers High Tech LLPThakers High Tech LLP is a deep-technology company focused on semiconductor design, aerospace, embedded systems, and advanced engineering. The company collaborates with the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, IN-SPACe, government organisations, academia and industry to develop next-generation technologies and strengthen India's strategic technology capabilities.

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