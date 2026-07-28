Attorney Samantha Yem says legal planning is essential to preserving generational wealth

Samantha Yem

SK Law Office strategist says entrepreneurs and business owners should protect wealth with the same discipline used to create it.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building wealth requires vision, discipline and years of sustained effort. Preserving that wealth for future generations, however, demands a legal strategy that many entrepreneurs, investors and business owners overlook, according to attorney and international business strategist Samantha Yem While financial planning often receives significant attention, Yem believes the legal foundations that protect wealth are frequently established too late, or not at all. Without appropriate planning, families and businesses can face succession disputes, ownership uncertainty, governance challenges and cross-border legal complications that threaten assets accumulated over decades."Many successful people dedicate their lives to building wealth but spend far less time thinking about how it will be protected," Yem said. "Creating wealth and preserving wealth require different strategies, and both deserve careful planning."Wealth preservation is commonly associated with investment management, but legal planning plays an equally important role in safeguarding long-term financial success. Estate planning, succession planning, corporate governance and carefully structured ownership arrangements can help reduce risk while providing clarity for future generations.According to Yem, one of the greatest mistakes business owners make is postponing succession planning because immediate commercial priorities take precedence. Expanding operations, entering new markets and pursuing investment opportunities often receive attention long before ownership transitions or governance structures are addressed.That approach can leave businesses vulnerable when unexpected events occur. Even profitable companies may experience disruption if leadership responsibilities, ownership rights and decision-making authority have not been clearly documented before a transition becomes necessary."Succession planning should never begin when someone is ready to retire," she said. "It should evolve alongside the business itself, giving families the flexibility to adapt as circumstances change."The need for comprehensive legal planning has become increasingly important as more entrepreneurs expand internationally. Families with assets, businesses or investments spanning multiple jurisdictions often face additional legal and regulatory complexities that require coordinated strategies rather than isolated solutions.Yem noted that cross-border wealth presents opportunities as well as challenges. Differences in legal systems, tax frameworks and regulatory requirements can affect how assets are managed, transferred and protected across generations if those issues are not considered in advance."International families frequently discover that what works in one jurisdiction may not achieve the same outcome in another," she said. "A coordinated legal strategy helps provide consistency, reduces uncertainty and allows families to make informed long-term decisions."Beyond protecting financial assets, effective legal planning also helps preserve business continuity and family relationships. Clearly defined governance structures and ownership arrangements can reduce the likelihood of disputes while providing confidence for employees, investors and future leaders.Yem believes these conversations should begin well before they become urgent. Legal planning is most effective when families have the time to evaluate their objectives thoughtfully rather than making important decisions during periods of uncertainty or crisis."We cannot anticipate every challenge that the future may bring," she said. "What we can do is establish legal frameworks that provide stability, flexibility and confidence regardless of how circumstances evolve."She also encourages business owners to review their legal strategies regularly. As businesses grow, families expand and regulatory environments change, legal structures should evolve to reflect new priorities and emerging risks.Although wealth preservation is often associated with ultra-high-net-worth families, Yem said proactive legal planning benefits a much broader range of entrepreneurs and professionals who have spent years building valuable businesses and meaningful assets. For many, the question is no longer how to create wealth, but how to ensure it continues benefiting future generations."Financial success is measured by what you build," Yem said. "A lasting legacy is measured by what you successfully protect."About SK Law OfficeSK Law Office is a legal practice based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, advising entrepreneurs, investors and businesses on corporate governance, cross-border investment, wealth preservation, succession planning and international legal strategy.About Samantha YemSamantha Yem is an attorney and international business strategist based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. She advises high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses on wealth preservation, corporate governance, cross-border investment and long-term legal strategy. The views expressed are her own.

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