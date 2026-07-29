New Premium Ticket with an Original ‘GODZILLA’ Figure at Nijigen no Mori’s “Godzilla Interception Operation” in Japan

▲Original Metal Godzilla Figure (13 cm long × 5.5 cm wide) ▲Ride the ultimate thrill zipline ▲Discover rare exhibits

Sales begin Saturday, August 8, 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the “Godzilla Interception Operation” attraction at Nijigen no Mori Anime Park in Japan, the “Original GODZILLA Figure” will be introduced as a new bonus item for the premium ticket that currently includes the “Original Godzilla Backpack” starting Saturday, August 8, 2026.This figure is a new attraction-exclusive original item for Godzilla fans. It is modeled after the symbol of “Godzilla Interception Operation,” the massive Godzilla located on Awaji Island, and is crafted in metal with a detailed design and a solid finish.The limited-edition figure will be available as part of the premium ticket offering at “Godzilla Interception Operation.”■Premium Ticket with Original "GODZILLA" Figure – OverviewSales Start：Saturday, Augusut 8, 2026Price：Adults／JPY11,300～JPY12,100Children／JPY9,600～JPY10,000All prices include tax.Contents：Attraction Access1.Pre-Theater2.Zipline ExperienceEligibility: Guests 120 cm (3 ft. 11 in.) or taller and weigh 25 kg to under 110 kg.3.Anti-Godzilla Cell Shooting4.Godzilla Museum5.Awaji Island Tokusatsu Studio (Additional filming fees apply)6.Mystery-Solving Game（Japanese only）7.Adult accompaniment required for Kaiju no Mori (Children cannot experience this section alone)Exclusive Bonus Goods：Guests may choose one of the following・The Original "GODZILLA" Figure, modeled after the giant Godzilla at “Godzilla Interception Operation”・The Godzilla BackpackURL：■Reference: “Godzilla Interception Operation” Overview“Godzilla Interception Operation” is an entertainment attraction themed around 120-meter-long life-sized Godzilla that landed on Awaji Island, allowing guests to truly experience its immense scale and power.Participants join the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster and take on missions such as a zipline that sends them into the body of the meticulously recreated Godzilla, and a shooting game to eliminate scattered Godzilla cells.The attraction also features the world’s first permanent indoor experiences, including the world’s first Godzilla Museum and Kaiju no Mori, a kid’s area where small children can freely play with approximately 50 types of soft vinyl kaiju figures. In addition, the park offers goods from the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster and a variety of food items inspired by the world of “Godzilla Interception Operation.”A wide selection of Godzilla merchandise is also available at “Godzilla Interception Operation,” including caps and figures. By taking part in the attraction while wearing stylish caps or cute headbands, guests can enjoy a more immersive experience in the world of Godzilla.■Reference: Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135° – Godzilla Collaboration Room "Kaiju Land"The Godzilla collaboration room “Kaiju Land” brings together kaiju that appeared in past Godzilla films. Inside the room, guests will find interior displays and tapestries featuring Godzilla and popular kaiju from across the series, as well as a partial view of the life-sized Godzilla visible through the window. Special processing changes the appearance of these displays under light, allowing gusets to enjoy different atomospheres during the day and at night.Guests can also take on a special mission in which they search for all of the hidden kaiju in the room to earn luxurious bonuses. It is a room designed with a range of details so guests can enjoy it throughout the day and night.■Reference: Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135° – Godzilla Collaboration Room "Showa Toho Kaiju Archives"To commemorate the 5th anniversary of Godzilla Interception Operation “National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster”, a new Godzilla collaboration room “Showa Toho Kaiju Archives,” opened at the official Nijigen no Mori villa “GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°.”The room is a space where guests can experience the history of Godzilla through three-dimensional displays of weapons that fought Godzilla in classic Showa-era Toho special effects films, as well as storyboards and sketches. With a Showa retro theme, the room features a chabudai table, zabuton cushions, enamel signs bearing kaiju names, and shoji-style blackout curtains, allowing guests to fully enjoy the charm or Showa retro together with the kaiju.The room also offers original collaboration-room-only novelties and stay benefits. In addition to admission tickets for “Godzilla Interception Operation,” overnight guests will receive an artificial leather coaster engraved with the Godzilla emblem from “Godzilla Interception Operation,” as well as an art board featuring design artwork of Godzilla’s greatest rival, King Gidorah, who first appeared in “Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster.”TM & © TOHO

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