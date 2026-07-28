Zevenstone LLC Offers US Small Businesses a Complete Digital Growth System Starting at $1,299

Zevenstone LLC — Ohio-based integrated digital growth agency offering SEO, paid media, automation, creative, and web services to US small businesses from $1,299/month. zevenstone.com Zevenstone LLC — 7 integrated services. One goal: your growth. Brand Strategy, Graphic Design, Video & Motion, UI/UX, SEO & Content, Automation, and Growth Marketing. Create. Automate. Grow. Real Results. Real Impact. Zevenstone LLC has generated $100M+ in client revenue, delivered 1,000+ projects with 100% client satisfaction — starting from $1,299/month. zevenstone.com

Ohio-based Zevenstone replaces fragmented marketing vendors with one integrated system covering SEO, paid media, automation, creative, and web from $1,299/m.

Most small businesses are losing not because they lack budget — but because they lack a system. We replace fragmented vendors with one integrated growth engine.” — Chandra Sekar E. (Chesa), Founder & Managing Director, Zevenstone LLC

MIDDLETOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zevenstone LLC, an integrated digital growth agency headquartered in Middletown, Ohio, today announced the full commercial launch of its three-tier service platform designed specifically for US small and mid-sized businesses — offering enterprise-grade digital marketing, automation, and creative production at pricing built for the SMB market.At a time when most small businesses are managing four to six separate vendors across SEO, paid advertising, website maintenance, social media, design, and content — with no unified strategy connecting any of it — Zevenstone delivers a single, accountable solution covering every digital discipline under one roof.The Problem Zevenstone SolvesAccording to the US Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.9% of all US businesses — yet the majority lack access to the kind of integrated digital marketing systems that enterprise companies use to dominate their markets. The typical SMB pays multiple vendors, receives inconsistent results, and has no clear picture of what their digital investment is actually producing.Zevenstone was built to close that gap."Most small businesses are not losing to bigger competitors because they lack budget," said Chandra Sekar E. (Chesa), Founder and Managing Director of Zevenstone LLC. "They are losing because they lack a system. Fragmented vendors produce fragmented results. We replace all of that with one integrated growth engine — and we make it accessible at a price point that actually makes sense for a growing business."Seven Disciplines. One Partner. One System.Zevenstone operates across seven core service disciplines — each handled by a dedicated specialist rather than a generalist:Strategy and Growth Marketing covers brand positioning, go-to-market planning, competitor analysis, and demand generation frameworks. Performance and Paid Media manages Google Ads, Meta advertising, LinkedIn, YouTube, PPC campaigns, and conversion rate optimisation. Organic and Content Marketing delivers technical SEO, local SEO, content strategy, blog production, link building, and optimisation for AI-powered search including Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO). Creative and Brand Production handles logo design, graphic design, motion graphics, video production and editing, ad creatives, and social media content. Digital Experience and Web covers UI/UX design, WordPress and custom web development, e-commerce, landing pages, and website performance. Marketing Automation and CRM builds automated workflows, email lifecycle sequences, lead nurturing systems, CRM architecture across platforms including HubSpot, GoHighLevel, and Salesforce. Technology and Innovation manages martech integration, API connectivity, data architecture, and AI-enhanced content systems.Three Engagement Models for Every Stage of GrowthZevenstone serves businesses through three distinct models designed to match different stages and needs.The Done For You model offers fixed-scope monthly plans — Foundation at $1,299 per month covering website maintenance and SEO, Accelerate at $2,499 per month adding paid advertising and landing pages, and Dominate at $3,499 per month delivering advanced SEO, multi-platform paid media, content production, and monthly strategy sessions.The Done Your Way model provides prepaid hour blocks — Starter Pack at 40 hours, Power Pack at 80 hours, and Max Pack at 160 hours — starting from $1,039 per month on annual commitment, giving businesses flexible on-demand access to specialist execution across any scope they need in a given month.The Done Together Growth Partner model offers full end-to-end marketing partnership from $4,999 per month, with a dedicated account manager, complete channel management, and weekly performance reporting.All new clients receive a complimentary digital and website audit to identify gaps and opportunities before any engagement begins.Dual-Location Model Delivers Enterprise Quality at SMB PricingZevenstone's competitive pricing is made possible through its dual-location structure — senior strategic leadership and client management based in Middletown, Ohio, backed by a world-class specialist delivery team in India. This model provides US businesses with the strategic oversight and accountability of a North American agency at 40 to 70 percent below typical US agency rates.Proven Results Across IndustriesZevenstone has delivered over $100 million in measurable revenue for clients across more than 1,000 projects. Agency partners using Zevenstone's white-label delivery system have scaled from $180,000 to $1.2 million in monthly revenue within 14 months. A B2B SaaS client grew organic traffic by 340 percent while reducing cost per acquisition by 47 percent. A real estate firm generated more than 800 qualified leads in a single quarter with a 34 percent lead-to-appointment conversion rate."Every result we have delivered comes from the same place — understanding the business first, building the right system second, and executing with specialists who are accountable for outcomes, not just deliverables," Chesa added.Ohio Headquarters. National Reach.While headquartered in Middletown between Cincinnati and Dayton, Zevenstone serves clients across the United States and maintains white-label delivery partnerships with agencies across North America. The company's launch promotion includes a complimentary digital audit and free onboarding for qualifying businesses during the initial launch period.US small businesses interested in learning more or claiming a free digital audit can visit zevenstone.com or contact the team directly at info@zevenstone.com.About Zevenstone LLCZevenstone LLC is an integrated digital growth agency headquartered at 7675 Franora Lane, Middletown, OH 45042, USA — with specialist delivery operations in Chennai and Tirunelveli, India. The company provides end-to-end digital marketing, marketing automation, and creative production under its Create. Automate. Grow. framework. More information: zevenstone.com

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