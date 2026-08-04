The U.S. Roundtable, 25 U.S. Mayors, and Technology Leaders Mark Six Months of Responsible AI Collaboration

Mayor Justin Bibb, City of Cleveland, OH Donnie Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens, City of Atlanta

George Burciaga Leads Coordination as ElevateGov AI Expands Its International Reach Through Smart City Expo World Congress

“Cities are best positioned to define where AI can deliver the greatest public value. ElevateGov AI brings city leaders and technology experts together to share real-world priorities & collaborate...” — Jumbi Edulbehram, Director, Global Public Sector, NVIDIA

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. mayors, city technology leaders, and representatives from NVIDIA, Microsoft, Dell Technologies and other organizations met recently for a leadership session on public safety, crisis response, and safer communities, marking six months of collaboration under The U.S. Roundtable 's ElevateGov AI program.The session brought together elected officials and municipal technology executives to discuss how cities are applying artificial intelligence to public safety operations, including governance frameworks, cross-agency coordination, and lessons from cities already deploying AI at scale.Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed the city's RISE initiative, which the city has tied to reductions in violent crime and improved police recruitment and retention. “AI will unleash a level of productivity we haven't seen since the invention of the automobile,” Bibb said. “Our responsibility is ensuring government has the right framework to keep pace with the technology.”Donnie Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor to Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta, described the city's investments in digital infrastructure and workforce development, and how those efforts are shaping AI deployment across city departments. Technical leaders from San Juan also joined the session, part of a broader network of cities participating in the program.Alex Pazos of NVIDIA joined the discussion on integrated public safety and crisis response. Katherine Flesh, Director, Transportation, Cities & Infrastructure Industry, Americas, Microsoft Worldwide Public Sector, offered a perspective on how cities are structuring their technology investments: “Cities at the forefront of AI adoption are moving from isolated AI projects to enterprise platforms built on a common foundation for data, security, and AI governance.”“Cities are best positioned to define where AI can deliver the greatest public value,” said Jumbi Edulbehram, Director, Global Public Sector, NVIDIA. “ElevateGov AI brings city leaders and technology experts together to share real-world priorities and collaborate on practical, responsible AI solutions that address the needs of their communities.”Since launching, ElevateGov AI has grown to include more than 25 U.S. mayors and technology leaders from at least seven cities. The program, which is mayor-led and non-commercial, holds regular sessions on topics selected by participating cities, with organizations including NVIDIA, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Juganu, ONETERA, and Aero invited to contribute technical perspective. The U.S. Roundtable has also partnered with Smart City Expo World Congress and Tomorrow.City, and ElevateGov AI participants are expected to take part in Smart City Expo World Congress programming this November.“Artificial intelligence will influence every community, but no city should have to navigate that transformation alone,” said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of The U.S. Roundtable. “Through ElevateGov AI, America's mayors are collaborating with municipal technology leaders and participating organizations to develop practical approaches that strengthen public trust and improve government performance.”Artificial intelligence will influence the future of every city. The defining question is not whether communities adopt AI, but how they do so responsibly. The U.S. Roundtable will continue expanding collaboration among mayors and participating organizations through future leadership convenings, executive briefings, and international engagement, building an environment where cities share knowledge and accelerate responsible innovation that delivers measurable public value.The U.S. Roundtable is a national, nonpartisan organization that convenes U.S. mayors, municipal executives, and technology leaders to discuss digital transformation, infrastructure modernization, and civic innovation. ElevateGov AI is its mayor-led program focused on the responsible governance and implementation of artificial intelligence in local government.

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