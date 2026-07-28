Body of missing woman located, recovered at Lake Pueblo State Park

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July 27, 2026

PUEBLO, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers located the body of a missing adult female Monday evening following a search at Lake Pueblo State Park. The individual was recovered by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s dive team.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were alerted around noon today of a missing woman in her mid-30s after family members reported she had not been seen since Sunday evening. Officers located her fishing pole and personal belongings on the north side of the park on a cliff near Yucca Flats Campground and immediately launched a search in waters below using sonar equipment and an underwater remotely operated vehicle.

The search continued throughout the afternoon in a difficult area with boulders and steep cliffs. At approximately 4 p.m., officers with CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team were requested to assist with search operations.

Shortly after 5 p.m., CPW officers located the victim by using the ROV in waters near Yucca Flats Campground. Waters in the area are approximately 30 feet deep and were 77 degrees. Next of kin have been notified and the victim was turned over to the Pueblo County Coroner for determination of cause and manner of death, and to release the victim's identity.

"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," said Joe Stadterman, Lake Pueblo State Park manager. "We appreciate the professionalism and teamwork of our officers and our partner agencies who worked throughout the afternoon to bring this search and recovery operation to a respectful conclusion."

Throughout the recreation season, Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages visitors to recreate responsibly around water, remain aware of changing conditions and make safety a priority at all times.

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