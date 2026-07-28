SAMHSA finds declines in use of alcohol, drugs in latest annual survey on drug use and mental health 

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration July 27 released results from its latest national survey on drug use and mental health. The survey found that fewer adolescents 12-17 and adults 18-25 used alcohol, tobacco, marijuana and other drugs between 2021 and 2025. In addition, 27.6% of adolescents received mental health treatment in the past year, while 21.6% of adults 18 or older received treatment. The survey highlighted additional findings on suicide, substance use treatment and recovery.

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