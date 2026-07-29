Love, Baxter Launches GPS-Verified Pet Memorial Trees From $12, With a Goal of One Million

A memorial tree certificate for Baxter

Plant a tree for your own pet, or send one to a grieving friend. From $12. Verified by Veritree, with exact GPS coordinates on the certificate.

I know how hard it is to find the perfect thing to send when someone's pet passes away. We wanted something beautiful that gave back to the planet where our pets lived their lives.” — Adam Greenbaum

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love, Baxter , the pet end-of-life and grief support platform, today launched a pet memorial tree planting service that gives every pet parent the exact coordinates of the tree planted in their pet's name, starting at $12. The goal is one million trees, all of them in honor of Baxter.Between 35,000 and 38,000 pets die in the United States every day, a figure drawn from AVMA household counts and published mortality rates. Every one of those days sends people looking for something to say and something to send. Most of the people who find their way to Love, Baxter arrive lost, and one thing comes up over and over: they want to send something to a friend who's grieving, and they can't afford what's out there.Then there's the tree itself. Love, Baxter's review of four widely marketed pet memorial tree programs, checked on each company's public site in July 2026, found that none publish GPS coordinates or offer third-party verification and satellite monitoring. One states plainly that individual trees aren't marked and can't be visited. What the grieving person gets is a certificate and a promise. The tree may well be real. There's no way to verify it.Love, Baxter chose its verification partner before launch, not after. Veritree, an independent verification platform, GPS-tags every planting. Each site is mapped with precise coordinates and documented with drone footage, and satellite monitoring continues for three years. Third-party auditors cross-reference field data against project plans. No self-reporting. The certificate carries the pet's name, the tree species, and the coordinates where their tree grows.Every tree is planted in the ground at an active mangrove restoration site along Kenya's coastline, chosen because restoration is genuinely needed there. According to the Blue Carbon Initiative, acre for acre, mangroves pull carbon out of the air about two to four times faster than mature tropical forest, and store it in the soil beneath them. NOAA credits them with buffering coastlines against storms and lifting the productivity of the fisheries coastal communities rely on. They're also disappearing. The agency estimates the world has lost 30 to 50 percent of its mangrove forests since the 1940s, with losses that could still run as high as 3 percent a year.Published prices for those four programs ranged from about $30 to $82 per gift, and one required a minimum of 10 trees. Love, Baxter starts at $12: one tree, or a grove of up to 100. The company planted a few hundred trees before launch, and feedback from those pet parents shaped what went live today."Our mission started because of someone naming a star after our Baxter. It meant a lot. I know how hard it is to find the perfect thing to send when someone's pet passes away. We wanted something beautiful that gave back to the planet where our pets lived their lives," said Adam Greenbaum, founder of Love, Baxter.Greenbaum spent his career helping veterinary clinics grow their digital presence, and when Baxter died in 2024, he still couldn't find one place that covered what came next. So he built it. Just over a year later, more than two million people a month find Love, Baxter through the website and its social channels during the hardest season of loving a pet.Pet parents can plant a tree for their own pet or send one to a friend, a family member, or anyone grieving a loss. Businesses can send them too. Love, Baxter handles condolence gifting at volume and provides certificates companies can use to document sustainability and community giving programs, in a format built for EU, U.S., and Canadian reporting.Trees are available now at https://lovebaxter.com/pet-memorial-tree-planting/ About Love, BaxterLove, Baxter was founded by Adam Greenbaum after the loss of his Boston Terrier, Baxter, in 2024. The platform helps pet parents navigate senior pet care, end-of-life planning, aftercare, and grief with free veterinary-reviewed resources, a directory of vetted professionals, and a curated memorial store . The website and Love, Baxter's social channels together reach more than two million people a month, and more than 1,000 comments and messages arrive every day. Learn more at https://lovebaxter.com/

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