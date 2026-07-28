Tanya T. Morris Launches New Business Growth Technology for Philadelphia Entrepreneurs

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Tanya T. Morris launches Source Code, an innovative platform helping entrepreneurs grow through personalized business intelligence and coaching.

Too many entrepreneurs are building incredible businesses without having access to the right tools, data or roadmap to help them scale," said Tanya T. Morris, founder of Mom Your Business.” — Tanya T. Morris

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia Entrepreneurs Invited to Experience New Business Growth Technology as Mom Your Business Partners with Black Innovation Alliance Press Conference Will Introduce Source Code Platform, Offering Free Business Assessments, Personalized Growth Blueprints and On-the-Spot CoachingPhiladelphia entrepreneurs are invited to discover the next step in their business journey as Mom Your Business partners with the Black Innovation Alliance (BIA) to introduce Source Code, an innovative operating system for entrepreneurial growth designed to help founders build stronger, more sustainable businesses.To celebrate the partnership, Mom Your Business will host a press conference and live technology demonstration on Friday, August 28 at 10:30 am at Braid Mill, 441 High Street, Philadelphia PA giving entrepreneurs, media, business leaders and community partners an opportunity to experience the platform firsthand.During the event, entrepreneurs will be invited to complete a free 15-minute business assessment that evaluates their businesses across five key areas. Immediately following the assessment, participants will receive a personalized Business Growth Blueprint identifying the next practical steps based on their current stage of business development.In addition to receiving their customized Blueprint, founders will have the opportunity to meet with business coaches and entrepreneurial experts for complimentary coaching, guidance and implementation support to help them begin putting their plans into action immediately."Too many entrepreneurs are building incredible businesses without having access to the right tools, data or roadmap to help them scale," said Tanya T. Morris, founder of Mom Your Business. "Our partnership with Black Innovation Alliance changes that. Source Code gives entrepreneurs personalized guidance based on where they are today, not where someone assumes they should be. We are excited to introduce this technology to Philadelphia and provide founders with immediate coaching and resources that can help move their businesses forward."Unlike traditional business assessments, Source Code places entrepreneurs into one of five progressive growth stages, Dreamer, Operator, Builder, Sustainer or Steward and delivers a personalized Blueprint with actionable recommendations tailored to each founder's unique needs.Participants also receive ongoing support through a Monday, Wednesday and Friday email coaching series designed to maintain momentum between assessments while connecting founders to stage-specific business resources and opportunities.As one of the first organizations in the country selected as a Founding Provider Partner, Mom Your Business will also gain access to longitudinal reporting, national benchmarking data and business intelligence that will strengthen its ability to support entrepreneurs throughout the region.The platform also includes access to the Source Code Corporate Benefits Library, a curated collection of business tools, software, educational resources, professional services and partner benefits aligned with each entrepreneur's stage of growth.MEDIA VISUALSTelevision, print and digital media will have opportunities to capture:• Entrepreneurs completing the Source Code assessment on laptops and mobile devices.• Live demonstrations of the technology.• Founders receiving their personalized Business Growth Blueprints.• One-on-one coaching sessions with business experts.• Entrepreneurs reacting to their assessment results.• Interviews with Tanya T. Morris, participating founders and representatives from Black Innovation Alliance.• Networking among entrepreneurs, coaches and community leaders.Entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend, complete the free assessment and receive immediate coaching designed to help strengthen and grow their businesses.About Mom Your BusinessMom Your Business is a Philadelphia-based entrepreneurial support organization dedicated to helping founders launch, grow and scale successful businesses through education, mentorship, networking and strategic partnerships. The organization is committed to creating pathways for entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses that strengthen families, neighborhoods and the regional economy.About Source Code by Black Innovation AllianceSource Code is an operating system for entrepreneurial growth developed by the Black Innovation Alliance. Beginning with a 15-minute assessment, the platform provides entrepreneurs with a personalized Blueprint, ongoing coaching support and access to stage-specific business resources that help founders build stronger, more resilient businesses.

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